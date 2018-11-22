Pakistan pacer Aamer Yamin takes four wickets in four balls in the 2018 T10 league

Aamer Yamin played four ODIs and two T20Is for Pakistan

Pakistan pacer Aamer Yamin created history in the ongoing 2018 T10 League as he picked up four wickets in as many balls in Bengal Tigers' 36-run win over Northern Warriors. Chasing 131 runs to win, Northern Warriors got off to a great start as Lendl Simmons and Dwayne Smith scored 33 in four overs before Sunil Narine pulled Tigers back into the attack by taking two wickets in two balls including the important one of Andre Russell for a first-ball duck. Nicholas Pooran tried to score some quick runs before he perished to Ali Khan for 14.

Simmons, who was keeping his team in the hunt, was dismissed by Yamin for a well-made 44. That's when the floodgates opened for Tigers as Yamin dismissed Rovman Powell, Ravi Bopara and Hardus Viljoen to end with four wickets off four balls.

By then, the game was all but over for Warriors as they managed to score just 94 runs in 10 overs. Aamer Yamin ended with figures of 2-1-4-4, numbers that are considered too good for T20s, leave out T10s.

Earlier in the day, Jason Roy's 29-ball 60, along with Sherfane Rutherford's 47 off 21 balls, helped Tigers put on 130/1 in their 10 overs. South Africa international Hardus Viljoen was the only bowler to pick up a wicket for Tigers as he finished with figures of 1/8 in his two overs.

With this win, the Bengal Tigers opened their 2018 T10 campaign with a huge win over Warriors and will look to continue the winning momentum going into the tournament. Sindhis take on Kerala Knights in the second game of the day while Maratha Arabians and Punjabi Legends play each other in the final match of the day.