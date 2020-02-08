Pakistan players set to participate in more T20 leagues after a shuffle in policy

Misbah-ul-Haq is the head coach and chief selector of the Pakistan cricket team

As per the latest revamp in the current policy governing Pakistan’s cricketers' participation in T20 leagues across the world, the players will now be able to take part in four leagues. The Pakistan Super League will be one among the four.

Certain criteria have been put into place, including featuring in the national one-day cup and the T20 cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board has reviews the policy which was introduced back in 2018. The board of governors have agreed to favour the players in terms of approval of the NOC guidelines for international as well as domestic cricketers.

The latest change in policy will benefit players

The latest development will benefit the current crop of cricketers financially. Earlier, there were certain constraints, including providing NOC to a player, only to be called back mid-way. PCB chief executive Wasim Khan was aware of the players’ revolt and hence the review of the policy was anticipated by many.

"The Board of Governors approved the No Objection Certificate guidelines for cricketers," PCB said after its meeting in Peshawar this week.

Amongst other guidelines, the policy allows centrally contracted players to seek clearance for up to a maximum of three ICC-approved foreign leagues, excluding the HBL Pakistan Super League, as long they don't coincide with the PCB-organised events and player workloads and fitness regimes are properly managed. The CEO shall have a final approval right. Further details on the NOC policy will be announced in due course."

Lack of fitness of the players was a major concern as ex-coach Mickey Arthur, during his tenure raised the issue. Many of the active players would travel across the countries on T20 assignments without putting much stress on maintaining certain fitness standards. Current head coach Misbah-ul-Haq, who also dons the cap of the chief selector will take a closer look on each player's fitness.