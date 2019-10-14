Pakistan's ICC World Test Championship schedule: Complete time table and details

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 145 // 14 Oct 2019, 22:09 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pakistan will get their ICC World Test Championship campaign underway against Australia.

With the target of bringing interest back amongh fans longest format of cricket, the International Cricket Council had launched the ICC World Test Championship in July 2019. This tournament will feature the top nine Test playing nations of the world, namely India, England, Pakistan, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and New Zealand. Each team will play three home series and three away series in the World Test Championship.

Also Read: ICC Test Championship - Things you should know

Pakistan are currently seventh in the ICC Test rankings with a rating of 84. However, the Men in Green will look to punch above their weight in this newly inaugurated tournament. Pakistan will try to leave their mark on the competition with some fine performances. Here's a look at the complete time table of Pakistan's World Test Championship campaign.

Pakistan ICC World Test Championship 2019-21 Time Table

Pakistan's tour of Australia, 2019-20

November 21st-25th: Australia versus Pakistan, first Test, Brisbane.

November 29th-December 3rd: Australia versus Pakistan, second Test, Adelaide.

Sri Lanka's tour of Pakistan, 2019-20

December 2019: Pakistan versus Sri Lanka, first Test, TBD.

December 2019: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka, second Test, TBD.

Bangladesh's tour of Pakistan, 2019-20

January 2020: Pakistan versus Bangladesh, first Test, TBD.

January 2020: Pakistan versus Bangladesh, second Test, TBD.

Advertisement

Pakistan's tour of England, 2020

July 30th-August 3rd: England versus Pakistan, first Test, London.

August 7th-11th: England versus Pakistan, second Test, Manchester.

August 20th-24th: England versus Pakistan, third Test, Nottingham.

Pakistan's tour of New Zealand, 2020-21

December 2020: New Zealand versus Pakistan, first Test, TBD.

December 2020: New Zealand versus Pakistan, second Test, TBD.

South Africa's tour of Pakistan, 2020-21

January 2021: Pakistan versus South Africa, first Test, TBD.

January 2021: Pakistan versus South Africa, second Test, TBD.