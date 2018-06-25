Shoaib Malik to retire from ODIs after 2019 World Cup

The 36-year-old made his ODI debut for Pakistan way back in 1999.

Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik has announced that he will retire from ODIs after the 2019 World Cup, set to be held in England. Malik made his decision public while speaking to reporters in Lahore.

Stating that the World Cup will be the 'last event of his 50-over career', Malik, who has, till date, played 261 ODIs for Pakistan, also added that he will continue playing T20Is if he manages to stay fit.

"If you have made goals for yourself that keeps you running, I have made some for myself. We have already won two big events: the (2009) World T20 and the (2017) Champions Trophy".

"The only thing left in my career is that 50-over World Cup. That is the thing I am looking at which makes me work hard. I have big hopes from these youngsters and myself. We are going to give our best", he said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Malik made his ODI debut for Pakistan way back in 1999 and is one of only a handful of active cricketers who debuted in the previous century. He has scored 6975 runs, at an average of 35.22, with nine hundreds and 41 fifties, while also taking 154 wickets with his off-spin.

He stressed on the importance of giving time to family, while adding that the decision did not involve regret of any kind, and that he made the decision with the future of Pakistan cricket in mind.

He retired from Test cricket in 2015, having played 35 games since 2001.