Pakistan Super League 2020: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Islamabad will be looking to score their first win in the tournament

It’s not common to score over 8.5 runs per over in a Twenty20 game in Pakistan and still end up on the losing side. However, Islamabad suffered this fate in their first match of the tournament against Quetta Gladiators.

They will take on Multan Sultans in what will be their respective second matches of the tournament, and they will be looking to go one-up over each other as they have played four matches against one another and have won two matches each.

Islamabad United kicked off their campaign in Karachi where they lost the match by 3 wickets. Even though Dawid Malan scored a prolific 64 while Luke Ronchi and Faheem Ashraf chipped in with 23 and 20 respectively, Islamabad was bowled out for 168 in 19.1 overs.

They will be looking to bat their full quota of overs in this match, and will hope for Colin Munro to chip in at the top while Colin Ingram and Asif Ali will need to fire in the lower order.

Akif Javen, Mohammad Musa, and Faheem Ashraf did well with the ball in their first match, but Shadab Khan and Amad Butt leaked too many runs are crucial moments that led to their downfall.

The United will be looking to replace Butt with the tried and tested Rumman Raees in this clash to pump up their bowling line-up.

Multan Sultans will benefit a lot from the Gaddafi Stadium pitch once again as they have three frontline spinners in the form of Moeen Ali, Imran Tahir, and Shahid Afridi. All three played a vital role in restricting the Lahore Qalandars during last evening’s match.

Their batting will rely heavily on James Vince and Rilee Rossouw, while a late surge from Shahid Afridi and Moeen Ali could help them post a big total or chase down a big score, but it will be up to captain Shan Masood to take the charge once again.

Whichever team wins the toss will put the other team in to bat as the batting conditions have been troublesome in Lahore. The bowlers will look to slow the pace and keep the batsmen guessing in order to restrict them to a low total.

While the Sultans are off to a good start in the tournament, Islamabad seems to have the upper hand thanks to their experience and past performances.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: 22nd February 2020

Time: 7.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

Lahore’s pitch has been very slow and sluggish at times and caused batsmen some problems during the recently concluded series between Pakistan and Bangladesh. The first match of the PSL in the Gaddafi Stadium saw something similar and batsmen lost their wickets by playing shots too early. This could very well continue into this match and will help the slower bowlers restrict the batsmen.

Predicted XIs

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Dawid Malan, Hussain Talat, Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Shadab Khan (Captain), Rumman Raees, Muhammad Musa, and Akif Javed.

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (Captain), James Vince, Rilee Rossouw, Moeen Ali, Khushdil Shah, Zeeshan Ashraf (Wicketkeeper), Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Irfan, and Imran Tahir.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Islamabad United v Multan Sultans will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Islamabad United v Multan Sultans will be available on Cricingiff and Cricketgateway.