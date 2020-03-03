Pakistan Super League 2020, Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United: Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Hafeez narrowly missed a century in their last clash

Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United will face off for the second time in this year’s Pakistan Super Leauge (PSL) and 10th time overall tomorrow. In their last five matches against each other, Islamabad has won four games while one has ended in a tie.

This clearly shows the state Lahore is in at the moment as they can’t find ways to win matches no matter how hard they try and what combination they play. Islamabad, on the other hand, have had an average tournament themselves, where they have been losing more matches than they’re winning and they'll be looking to change that.

The previous match between these two teams this season took place in Lahore, where the Qalandars set up a good total for the United to chase. Chasing 182, the Men in Red were able to win the game on the second last ball, breaking the hearts of the Lahori fans in the crowd.

Lahore have a good team on paper comprising of international players like Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shaheen Afridi, and Usman Shinwari along with Samit Patel, Ben Dunk, Chris Lynn, and others. While all have performed well individually in separate matches, they haven’t worked well together to give Lahore that complete push that can take them over the line.

Captain Sohail Akhtar is very new to playing on the big level, and he will need to get in the game soon, otherwise, his team will be on the brink of getting knocked out. Zaman and Hafeez will be the two key local batsmen who have to show their skills now or they may lose their overall value.

Afridi has been a star performer once again, but he needs someone to support him on the other end so he can restrict the opponents and help his team win.

Shadan Khan is doing a surprisingly good job at leading Islamabad United, even though his team have lost quite a few matches now. His performance with the bat and the ball have been great, and he’s turning out to be a great all-rounder at such a young age.

With the inclusion of Dale Steyn in the bowling line-up, United’s bowling is now much better than it was earlier. However, they could not restrict the Karachi Kings in the previous match as their batsmen romped to victory.

Shadab is proving to be a true asset for the Islamabad team

United’s batting has been good and they have been able to put up some good totals in this tournament. Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi, and Colin Ingram have all given some memorable performances so far, and the team is looking much more complete since the previous match.

With such high stakes, Islamabad United will look to do whatever it takes to get another win under their belt as they have been the most successful team in PSL history. The Qalandars have a history of choking, and it will be difficult for them to qualify for the playoffs if they end up losing this match.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: 4th March 2020

Time: 7.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

Lahore has had relatively lower-scoring games as compared to the other stadiums in the country, but the new pitch could change that. The spinners have done well in Lahore in the past, and Shadab Khan’s role could be important in this one.

Islamabad have enjoyed battling second in this year’s PSL and they will be looking to field first in this clash again. Lahore will not care whether they bat first or second as their eyes will be fixated on picking up a victory.

What’s important to note is that the chances for rain are high in this one and we could have a rain-affected game that could hurt either team’s chances of victory.

Predicted XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Samit Patel, Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Dane Vilas (Wicketkeeper), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Salman Arshad, Dilbar Hussain, and Maaz Khan.

Islamabad United: Colin Munro, Luke Ronchi (Wicketkeeper), Rizwan Hussain, Shadab Khan (Captain), Colin Ingram, Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Ahmed Safi Abdullah, Rumman Raees, Muhammad Musa, and Dale Steyn.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Lahore Qalandars v Islamabad United will be available on Cricingiff and Cricketgateway.