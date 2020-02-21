×
Pakistan Super League 2020, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and livestream details

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 21 Feb 2020, 12:20 IST

Fans in Lahore will be torn between cheering for their team and Sultans
Fans in Lahore will be torn between cheering for their team and Sultans' Shahid Afridi


The third match of Pakistan Super League 5 (PSL) will be first to be held in Lahore this season. Lahore Qalandars will host Multan Sultans as both teams look to kick off their hunt for the PSL trophy in style.

The Qalandars have been the unluckiest team in the PSL so far. The team has had six captains in the past four seasons and has now opted for Sohail Akhtar to lead them in the fifth edition of the league. Akhtar has been around the Pakistani domestic scene since 2013 but has not played a single international match yet. This could be the stage for him to launch from.

Qalandars were eliminated during the Group Stages of all four seasons of the PSL and will give it their best to reach the playoffs this year. To make sure they don’t fall behind, the team will rely on their bowling which boasts of pacers Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Usman Shinwari

The batting will revolve around the only man who has been with Qalandars since 2017, Fakhar Zaman, while overseas players Chris Lynn, Ben Dunk, and Seekkuge Prasanna will try to help him build the innings.

Multan Sultans are the newest team in the PSL as they began their race in the league in 2018. The team will be entering their third season with hopes of making it to the playoffs for the first time too.

The men in green will be without their highest run scorers Shoaib Malik and Kumar Sangakara. However, they will rely on their captain Shan Masood at the top of the order and look for contributions from Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, and Ravi Bopara. Bopara has scored 575 in 31 matches in the PSL.

Shahid Afridi will be the key that holds the team together again in both the batting and bowling and the management will be looking up to him.

Their bowling line-up looks strong this year around with Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Irfan, and Junaid Khan leading the pace attack and Imran Tahir and Usman Qadir ready to bamboozle the opponents with spin.

With both the teams looking to do something different this year, this will be an incredible clash that will allow both teams a chance to get a headstart in the tournament.

Home team Lahore Qalandars hold the edge in this match and will have the entire stadium rooting for them.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: 21st February 2020

Time: 8.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium is the largest in the country and we expect it to be a houseful as the local team will play their first home match on a Friday evening. The weather is expected to remain cool during the evening and the dryness will help the bowlers grip the ball better. The pitch is expected to provide some turn for the finger spinners and help for the seamers, and this could be a low-scoring contest unlike last night's match in Karachi.

Predicted XIs

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar (Captain), David Wiese, Ben Dunk (Wicketkeeper), Samit Patel, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Usman Shinwari, and Maaz Khan. 

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood (Captain), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Ravi Bopara, Rohail Nazir (Wicketkeeper), Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Usman Qadir, Mohammad Irfan, Imran Tahir, and Junaid Khan.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Lahore Qalandars v Multan Sultans will be available on Cricingiff and Cricketgateway.

Published 21 Feb 2020, 12:20 IST
PSL 2020 Lahore Qalandars Multan Sultans Mohammad Hafeez Shahid Afridi
