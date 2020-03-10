×
Create
Notifications
🔍
⚡️ Get the free App now
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

Pakistan Super League 2020, Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch, and live stream details

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 10 Mar 2020, 12:45 IST

These two teams had an unforgettable match last time around!
These two teams had an unforgettable match last time around!

















The first match between Multan Sultans and Quetta Gladiators was an absolute ripper as we saw Rilee Rossouw write his name in the record books with an incredible unbeaten century. The two teams will meet on the pitch for the second time this Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the 25th game of the tournament.

Sultans have been having the time of their lives in this tournament, already having five victories to their name. Their lead on the points table has almost confirmed their place in the playoffs and another victory from here will likely seal the deal for them. Quetta haven't found their footing quite yet in the tournament, and are looking to find a comfortable spot on the points table ahead of the playoffs.

The shuffle in the batting order by Shan Masood has done wonders for the table-toppers as they have become much more consistent now than they were in the initial phase of the tournament. He’s pushed himself down the order while youngster Zeeshan Ashraf has been opening the innings with Moeen Ali. Masood, Rossouw, and Khushdil Shah have been doing a good job in the middle and Shahid Afridi has shown some glimpses of returning back to form at a crucial time in the tournament.

Their bowling is rock solid with a great spin attack as Imran Tahir, Moeen Ali and Shahid Afridi have been their trump cards. Fast bowlers Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Ilyas, and Sohail Tanvir have also done a good job so far and they need to stay in form for the Karachi leg of the tournament.

Quetta Gladiators need to find stability in their batting department as their batsmen have been performing off and on. After Lahore’s stroke of luck with Ben Dunk’s performances, the Gladiators now find themselves at the bottom of the table, which is heartbreaking to see.


Shane Watson will be the key for Quetta once again
Shane Watson will be the key for Quetta once again

















We know that the team is able to make comebacks, and that is exactly what fans will be expecting from the former Champions. Their previous game was disastrous and they need to get back in form or they will end up not making the playoffs for the first time since the inception of the league.

Azam Khan showed signs of being a future star in the making in the initial games but has since slipped down and out. Sarfaraz himself has been nothing less than a disappointment in this year’s tournament, and he needs to prove why he is the captain of the team before he loses that top job too.

Jason Roy and Shane Watson’s consistency has also been a huge blow to the side that has always relied on their openers to give them a big start. Ahmed Shehzad should be kept far away from the team as he has failed repeatedly in the PSL.

Advertisement

Mohammad Nawaz and Muhammad Hasnain started strong in the tournament but haven’t kept the consistency alive. They need to do much more for their team, while Fawad Ahmed’s inclusion has helped the spin department get back in shape.

This will be a very tough clash for the Gladiators as they risk getting knocked out of the tournament soon, and we will have to see whether they can exploit the Sultans’ weaknesses in this clash or not. For now, the Sultans are the clear favorites in this one.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date: 11th March 2020

Time: 7.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

Lahore has had the same good old pitch we are used to seeing for years. The ball hasn’t had too much bounce, and the pace isn’t the same as compared to the other grounds.

Many teams, such as Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans, have still managed to get a lot out of the pitch both in the batting and bowling department, and the Sultans’ expertise will help them get the upper hand with their spin army.

While the weather will hopefully stay clear, the chances of rain interruptions cannot be ruled out as we’ve had quite a few rain-affected games.

Predicted XIs

Multan Sultans: Moeen Ali, Zeeshan Ashraf (Wicketkeeper), Shan Masood (Captain), Rilee Rossouw, James Vince, Khushdil Shah, Shahid Afridi, Sohail Tanvir, Muhammad Ilyas, Mohammad Irfan, and Imran Tahir.

Quetta Gladiators: Jason Roy, Shane Watson, Khurram Manzoor, Azam Khan, Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain & Wicketkeeper), Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Khan, Fawad Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, and Zahid Mehmood.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Multan Sultans v Quetta Gladiators will be available on Cricingiff and Cricketgateway.

Published 10 Mar 2020, 12:45 IST
PSL 2020 Quetta Gladiators Multan Sultans Shane Watson Rilee Rossouw
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb
ISU 168/10 (19.1 ov)
QTG 171/7 (18.3 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 3 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb
KRK 201/4 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 191/7 (20.0 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 10 runs
KRK VS PSZ live score
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb
LHQ 138/8 (20.0 ov)
MS 142/5 (16.1 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 5 wickets
LHQ VS MS live score
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb
QTG 148/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 153/4 (18.3 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 6 wickets
QTG VS PSZ live score
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb
MS 164/8 (20.0 ov)
ISU 165/2 (16.4 ov)
Islamabad United won by 8 wickets
MS VS ISU live score
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb
KRK 156/9 (20.0 ov)
QTG 157/5 (19.0 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
KRK VS QTG live score
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb
LHQ 182/6 (20.0 ov)
ISU 183/9 (19.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 1 wicket
LHQ VS ISU live score
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb
PSZ 123/10 (18.3 ov)
MS 124/4 (14.5 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS MS live score
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb
ISU 187/7 (20.0 ov)
QTG 190/5 (19.4 ov)
Quetta Gladiators won by 5 wickets
ISU VS QTG live score
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb
MS 186/6 (20.0 ov)
KRK 134/10 (17.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 52 runs
MS VS KRK live score
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb
PSZ 132/7 (12.0 ov)
LHQ 116/6 (12.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 16 runs
PSZ VS LHQ live score
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb
MS 199/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 169/7 (20.0 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 30 runs
MS VS QTG live score
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb
ISU
PSZ
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar
ISU 183/3 (20.0 ov)
KRK 187/5 (18.4 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 5 wickets
ISU VS KRK live score
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar
PSZ 151/8 (20.0 ov)
KRK 152/4 (18.1 ov)
Karachi Kings won by 6 wickets
PSZ VS KRK live score
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar
LHQ 209/5 (20.0 ov)
QTG 172/10 (20.0 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 37 runs
LHQ VS QTG live score
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar
ISU 198/3 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 127/10 (18.5 ov)
Islamabad United won by 71 runs
ISU VS LHQ live score
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar
PSZ 170/6 (15.0 ov)
QTG 140/7 (15.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 30 runs
PSZ VS QTG live score
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar
MS 102/6 (16.5 ov)
KRK
No Result
MS VS KRK live score
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar
ISU 195/5 (20.0 ov)
PSZ 85/2 (9.0 ov)
Peshawar Zalmi won by 7 runs (DLS Method)
ISU VS PSZ live score
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar
QTG 98/9 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 100/2 (11.5 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets
QTG VS LHQ live score
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar
ISU 91/7 (9.0 ov)
MS 94/1 (6.4 ov)
Multan Sultans won by 9 wickets
ISU VS MS live score
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar
KRK 187/5 (20.0 ov)
LHQ 190/2 (19.1 ov)
Lahore Qalandars won by 8 wickets
KRK VS LHQ live score
Match 24 | Today, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi
LHQ VS PSZ preview
Match 25 | Tomorrow, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans
QTG VS MS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Multan Sultans
PSZ VS MS preview
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Islamabad United
KRK VS ISU preview
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars
MS VS LHQ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
QTG VS KRK preview
Qualifier | Tue, 17 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 1 | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 2 | Fri, 20 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 22 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
Zimbabwe in Bangladesh 2020
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2020
Women's World Twenty20
Australia in South Africa 2020
West Indies in Sri Lanka 2020
South African Domestic One-Day Competition
Pakistan Super League
Australian Sheffield Shield
South Africa in India 2020
New Zealand in Australia 2019/20
Asia XI v World XI in Bangladesh 2020
England in Sri Lanka 2020
English Domestic Other Matches
Australia in New Zealand 2020
Australia Women in South Africa 2020
Netherlands in Namibia 2020
South African Domestic Four-Day Competition
IPL
Bangladesh in Pakistan 2020
ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us