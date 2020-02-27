×
Pakistan Super League 2020, Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars | Preview, predicted XIs, where and when to watch and live stream details

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 27 Feb 2020, 23:44 IST

Kamran Akmal will be the key for Peshawar Zalmi once again
Kamran Akmal will be the key for Peshawar Zalmi once again

Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi will clash for the first time in this season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) during the eleventh match of the tournament.

The match, which will take place in Rawalpindi, will be eight between the two sides. Qalandars have a terrible record against the Zalmis as they have lost seven out of the eight matches against the Men in Yellow.

The Zalmi will be looking to score another victory in this year’s PSL to keep their chances of lifting the trophy high. We’ve seen them show great determination once again under the captaincy of Darren Sammy, and they will be looking to make the people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa proud again.

Kamran Akmal has proven to be the ace of the Zalmi’s squad once again, and the highest scorer in the PSL’s history will be looking to increase his lead over the others. Liam Livingstone and Shoaib Malik will also be looking to score big to get their names on the board. Their loss against Multan Sultans on Wednesday pushed them down in the table, but it’s just the beginning of the tournament.

Hasan Ali will be expected to get his generator running away
Hasan Ali will be expected to get his generator running away

Zalmi have a good bowling lineup with Wahab Riaz having a good tournament so far. Hasan Ali will need to do something special to retain his image and also help his side pose a threat. Their allrounders have been key during their past success and they will rely on them to keep the balance in check.

Lahore had a good last match against the Islamabad United where they managed to score a respectable 182 on the back of Muhammad Hafeez’s unbeaten innings of 98. Fakhar Zaman played a supporting role with his quick 33 runs that helped the Qalandars take the advantage. However, despite their bowlers being able to take wickets, they unable to stop the runs from leaking which allowed the United to pick up the victory in the last over with one wicket remaining.

Lahore will need Hafeez to fire again
Lahore will need Hafeez to fire again

Usman Shinwari proved to be the weak link for the Qalandars in the bowling department, and they will look to replace him with Raja Farzan as they can’t afford to make any mistakes from here on. Shaheen Afridi will once again lead the Qalandars’ bowling line-up as he is in great form.

The captain will be required to play a good game in this match to keep his side in the top four while the bowlers will need to do much more to keep the Qalandars afloat.

Qalandars have generally been unlucky in the PSL tournaments and seem to have a dismal record against the Zalmi. This makes the Zalmi the favorites to win in this clash.

Match details

Tournament: Pakistan Super League Season 5, 2020

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Date: 28th February 2020

Time: 8.00 PM PST onwards

Pitch report

The Rawalpindi pitch is expected to provide faster bowlers more assistance during the night. The ball will seam and swing, and Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Hasan Ali will enjoy the conditions in particular.

Rawalpindi has also seen some high-scoring matches in the past, and the batsmen could also enjoy the even bounce to construct a big total. The battle between bat and ball will be equal during this match, and it’ll be the batsmen who will need to work harder to guide their teams to victory.

Predicted XIs

Peshawar Zalmi: Tom Banton, Kamran Akmal (Wicketkeeper), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Mohsin, Liam Dawson, Darren Sammy (Captain), Wahab Riaz, Hasan Ali and Rahat Ali.

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Chris Lynn, Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar (Captain), Dane Vilas (Wicketkeeper), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Faizan Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Haris Rauf, and Raja Farzan.

Where to watch the matches in Pakistan?

Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars will be telecast LIVE on PTV Sports.

Live stream details

The live stream for Peshawar Zalmi v Lahore Qalandars will be available on Cricingiff and Cricketgateway.

Published 27 Feb 2020, 23:44 IST
PSL 2020 Lahore Qalandars Peshawar Zalmi Mohammad Hafeez Kamran Akmal
