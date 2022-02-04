Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Islamabad United will take on Lahore Qalandars in the 12th match of Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Islamabad United have won two out of three games so far and have four points to their name. They comprehensively defeated Quetta Gladiators in their previous fixture in a high-scoring affair.

After being asked to bat first, the United batters went berserk as they scored 229 in their 20 overs, the highest total in this year’s PSL, losing only four wickets in the process. Skipped Shadab Khan picked up a fifer with the ball as they knocked over the Gladiators on 186 to win the game by 43 runs. United will be hoping for a similar performance against the upbeat Qalandars.

Lahore Qalandars, too, have won two of their three games and have four points under their belt. After losing the first match, they bounced back to win the next two games, with their most recent victory coming against Peshawar Zalmi.

After being put in to bat, the Qalandars posted 199 on the board, thanks to contributions from their top-order batters. The bowlers then stepped up and restricted the Zalmi to 170 to win the game by 29 runs. The Qalandars will look to carry forward their winning momentum into the next match.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details:

Match: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 12, Pakistan Super League 2022

Date and Time: February 5th 2022, Saturday, 03:00 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The bowlers have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface. We have seen high-scoring games at this venue and expect another one on Saturday.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Saturday. The temperature in Karachi is expected to hover between 17 and 26 degrees Celsius.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Probable XIs

Islamabad United

Fifties from Paul Stirling (58), Colin Munro (72*) and Azam Khan (65) helped them post 229 on the board. Shadab Khan was the star with the ball in their last match.

Probable XI

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood

Lahore Qalandars

There were good contributions from the batters in their last game, with Fakhar Zaman top-scoring with 66. Zaman Khan picked up three wickets and Shaheen Afridi and David Wiese chipped in with two each as they restricted Zalmi to 170.

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Dean Foxcroft, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a win in their previous games and have looked good so far in the competition. It will thus be a fascinating contest when they meet on Saturday.

Lahore Qalandars have a good balance to their side and are expected to come out on top on Saturday.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win this encounter.

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

