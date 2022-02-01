Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

In the eighth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022, Islamabad United will take on Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Islamabad United have played only one game so far. They got off to a winning start by beating Peshawar Zalmi comprehensively. After electing to bowl first, Islamabad restricted the Zalmi to 168 in their allotted 20 overs. The United batters then stepped up as the team chased down their target in the 16th over to win by nine wickets.

Multan Sultans, meanwhile, have played three games and won all three. They faced Quetta Gladiators in their previous fixture, and won a thriller of a contest. After being asked to bat first, the Sultans scored 174-4. They then knocked over the Gladiators for 168, and will look to continue their momentum against United.

Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans Match Details

Match: Islamabad United vs Multan Sultans, Match 8, Pakistan Super League 2022.

Date and Time: February 1st 2022, Tuesday; 07:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is good for batting. Batters can play their strokes freely, once they are set. Bowlers need to be disciplined while bowling on this surface. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the game.

Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 17 and 29 degrees Celsius. It should stay humid throughout the day.

Probable XIs

Islamabad United

Hasan Ali and Faheem Ashraf picked up two wickets apiece to restrict the Zalmi to 168. Contributions from Paul Stirling (57) and Alex Hales (82*) then helped them chase down that total in the 16th over.

Probable XI

Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange.

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood scored 88 at the top of the order, helping his team post 174 runs. Khushdil Shah, David Willey and Imran Tahir then picked up three wickets apiece as the Sultans defended their total successfully.

Probable XI

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Imran Tahir, Abbas Afridi.

Match Prediction

Both teams are coming off wins in their previous fixtures. Islamabad United got off to a winning start, whereas Multan Sultans are unbeaten in the competition so far. So expect a cracking game on Tuesday.

Multan Sultans have a good balance to their side, so expect them to come out on top against United on Tuesday.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

