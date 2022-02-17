Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will cross swords in Match No. 24 of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Thursday, February 17. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest.

United, led by Shadab Khan, are a win away from almost securing a berth in the playoffs. Having won four of their seven games, they are third in the points table. They had a lucky escape in their previous game, beating Karachi Kings by one run.

After being asked to bat first, United scored 191-7. After that, Waqas Maqsood picked up three wickets to ensure the Kings couldn't get over the line. Asif Ali, surprisingly, accounted for two scalps.

Meanwhile, Zalmi, led by Wahab Riaz, don't have much room for error, as Quetta Gladiators are breathing down their neck in the points table. A loss in their next game could put their playoff hopes in jeopardy. They are on a two-match winning streak, and are riding high on confidence.

They are coming off a 24-run win over Sarfaraz Ahmed's Gladiators. Half-centuries from Shoaib Malik and Hussain Talat helped Zalmi post 185 runs on the board. After that, Usman Qadir's three-wicket haul restricted the Gladiators.

Match Details

Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 24 PSL 2022.

Date: February 17, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pitch Report

The pitch has been an absolute belter for batting. Bowlers won't have much room for error. Batters can afford to play shots on the up. Another high-scoring game seems to be on the cards.

Weather Report

There is no chance of rain on matchday. The temperature should be around the 14-degree Celsius mark. The humidity could mostly be in the 70s.

Probable XIs

Islamabad United

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Muhammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Hasan Ali, Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Haris (wk), Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Usman Qadir, Mohammad Umar, Salman Irshad

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

United's batting unit has been one of the strongest in the tournament. Hence, the Zalmi bowlers have their task cut out, and United will go into the match as the firm favourites.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

