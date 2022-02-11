Pakistan Super League 2022, Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Islamabad United will take on Quetta Gladiators in 18th match of the Pakistan Super League at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 12.

Islamabad have won three of their last five games. They got the better of Quetta Gladiators in their earlier meeting this season. In their previous outing, United handed Karachi Kings a 42-run defeat.

Their top four of Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro and Shadab Khan scored 30s to lay the foundation for a mammoth 177-run total. Captain Shadab Khan was the pick of their bowlers, claiming figures of 4-15. Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim and Waqas Maqsood chipped in with one wicket apiece.

Meanwhile, Quetta Gladiators have won just two of their last five games. Their previous outing ended with a resounding seven-wicket victory over Lahore Qalandars.

Ghulam Mudassar claimed two wickets, while Iftikhar Ahmed and Luke Wood chipped in with one wicket each. Jason Roy was the star with the bat in hand, scoring a scintillating 57-ball 116. James Vince (38-ball 49) and Mohammad Nawaz (12-ball 25) played key cameos too.

Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Match Details

Match: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 18, PSL 2022.

Date: 12 February, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM IST,

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium is a good one. The ball comes onto the bat nicely, so batters can hit through the line. There is expected to be some turn on offer for spinners and bounce for quicker bowlers.

Weather Report

It should be a clear day. The temperature is expected to range between 7 and 22 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected during the day.

Probable XIs

Islamabad United

Paul Stirling, Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mubashir Khan, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood.

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmad (c&wk), James Faulkner, Luke Wood, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Muddasar.

Match Prediction

Islamabad United are a quality side, and have played some quality cricket in the tournament. They are the favourites to win this encounter.

Quetta Gladiators have managed to revive their campaign, and will be no push-overs. A strong bowling performance from the Gladiators could help them beat Islamabad.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

