Pakistan Super League 2022, Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars are set to cross swords in Match No. 6 of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday, January 30. The National Stadium in Karachi will host this contest.

The Qalandars, led by Shaheen Afridi, didn't have a great start to their campaign in the tournament and suffered a five wicket defeat to the Multan Sultans on Saturday. After being put in to bat first, the Qalandars racked up a mammoth score of 206 on the back of Fakhar Zaman's 35-ball 76.

Kamran Ghulam also made 43 runs with three sixes. Afridi picked up three wickets, but didn't get much support from the other bowlers. In the end, Shan Masood's 83 and Mohammad Rizwan's 69 handed the Qalandars a loss in their opening fixture.

The Kings, led by Babar Azam, have made a disastrous start to their sojourn in the event. Having lost both their matches, the Kings are languishing at the bottom of the points table. On Saturday, Sarfaraz Ahmed's Quetta Gladiators beat them by eight wickets.

After being sent in to bat, the Kings were bowled out for a paltry score of 113 in 17.3 overs. Skipper Azam top-scored with 32 helped by a couple of 20s from Aamer Yamin and former skipper Imad Wasim. Gladiators tracked down the target in 15.5 overs.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details

Match: Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 6 PSL 2022.

Date: 30th January 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

Karachi's pitch has been an excellent one for batting thus far in the championship. Bowlers haven't had much room for error. Batters have been able to play their shots on the up. Chasing should be the way forward after winning the toss.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Weather Report

The playing conditions will be clear with no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 22-degree Celsius mark with the humidity mostly in the high-60s.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Probable XIs

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Tom Lammonby, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Aamer Yamin, Mohammad Imran, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Ilyas

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

The Kings have won eight out of 13 matches against the Qalandars in the history of the PSL. But their current form hasn't been great by any means. The Afridi-led Qalandars are in excellent rhythm and are firm favorites to win the upcoming contest.

Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

