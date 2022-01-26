Pakistan Super League 2022, Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) kicks off on January 27. The matches are scheduled in two cities, Karachi and Lahore, with the final set to take place on February 27 at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The opening game of the PSL 2022 sees Karachi Kings lock horns with Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi. The Sultans are the defending champions and will look to kickstart their title defense on a winning note.

Multan Sultans beat the Peshawar Zalmi in the final last year to lift the title. They will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, who had a dream run in the shortest format in 2021. He, along with Tim David, Rilee Rossouw and Sohaib Maqsood will form a formidable batting lineup.

With Blessing Muzarabani and Shahnawaz Dahani leading the pace-bowling attack, the Sultans have a strong side capable of defending their title.

Karachi Kings, meanwhile, will be led by Babar Azam. He has replaced Imad Wasim, who led the Kings to the playoffs last year. In 2020, they lifted the title and will look to be at their best in the upcoming edition.

The Kings have got some power-hitters in Sharjeel Khan, Tom Abell and Mohammad Nabi on their side who will look to contribute to the team’s success over the next few weeks.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match Details:

Match: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans, Match 1, Pakistan Super League 2022

Date and Time: January 27th 2022, Thursday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is a balanced track. The batters can play their strokes freely, once set. They have to be patient early in their innings as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface. The spinners are expected to play a major role while bowling on this surface.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Thursday. Temperatures in Karachi are expected to range between 12 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Probable XIs

Karachi Kings

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Tom Abell, Umaid Asif, Rohail Nazir (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Imran

Multan Sultans

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Khushdil Shah, Sohaib Maqsood, Shan Masood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Asif Afridi, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Match Prediction

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan will square off against each other in this game, making it a fascinating contest. Both sides will come out all guns blazing in their opening game of the competition.

The Multan Sultans have a good balance to their side and are expected to come through this match.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win this encounter.

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Babar Azam to score a fifty? Yes No 2 votes so far