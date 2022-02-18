Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Karachi Kings in the 26th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. The game will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Karachi.

Lahore Qalandars are placed second in the points table. They have played seven games so far and won five. They beat Quetta Gladiators in their last game comprehensively.

After electing to bowl first, the bowlers performed brilliantly and restricted the Gladiators to 141 in their quota of 20 overs. They picked up seven wickets in the process. The batters then stepped up and backed up their bowlers as the Qalandars chased down the total in the 18th over to win the game by eight wickets.

Karachi Kings, on the other hand, are reeling at the bottom of the table. Nothing has gone right for them as they have lost all eight of their games so far. They came very close to getting that elusive first win recently but failed to hold their nerves as they lost to Multan Sultans in their previous fixture.

Batting first, the Kings posted 174 on the board, losing six wickets. The bowlers tried hard and forced the game into the final over but failed to defend the total as the Sultans chased down the total to win the game by seven wickets.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Details:

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings, Match 26, Pakistan Super League 2022

Date and Time: February 18th 2022, Friday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is good for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely right from the start of their innings as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lahore is expected to range between 9 and 23 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain predicted on Friday and we expect a full game to be played.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Shaheen Afridi and David Wiese picked up two wickets each as it helped them restrict the Gladiators to 141. Fakhar Zaman (53) and Kamran Ghulam (55*) scored fifties to help them chase down the total in the 18th over.

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, Rashid Khan, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Karachi Kings

Joe Clarke top-scored with 40 and a cameo from Imad Wasim (32* off 16 balls) powered them to 174. Mir Hamza picked up two wickets but failed to hold their nerves as they lost the game in the last over as the Sultans chased down the total with seven wickets in hand.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Qasim Akram, Rohail Nazir (wk), Mohammad Nabi, Imad Wasim, Jordan Thompson, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction

The Lahore Qalandars won their previous game comprehensively and will be looking to repeat their performance against the depleted Karachi Kings, who will be eyeing their first win of the competition.

Lahore Qalandars look a settled unit and expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win this encounter.

Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

