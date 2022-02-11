Pakistan Super League 2022, Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Lahore Qalandars will lock horns against Multan Sultans in the 17th match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host this contest.

The Qalandars are third in the points table. They have won three of their five games, and have six points to their name. After winning three consecutive games, they lost to Quetta Gladiators in a high-scoring affair.

After being asked to bat first, the Qalandars scored 204-5. However, the Gladiators chased the target down with three deliveries to spare. Multan Sultans, meanwhile, are sitting comfortably atop the points table. They look unstoppable, having won all their six games. They beat Peshawar Zalmi convincingly in their last outing.

The Sultans scored 182 in their allotted 20 overs after being put in to bat first. They then knocked over the Zalmi for 140, and will look to carry forward their momentum.

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Match Details

Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans, Match 17, Pakistan Super League 2022.

Date and Time: February 11 2022, Friday; 08:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is good for batting. Batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. Bowlers will have to be disciplined while bowling on this surface.

Weather Forecast

It should be clear on Friday. The temperature is expected to range between 6 and 21 degrees Celsius.

Probable XIs

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman led the charge with the bat at the top of the order in the last game, scoring 70. A cameo from Harry Brook (41 off 17) helped them post a tall total. However, a century from Jason Roy helped the Gladiators win by seven wickets.

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Philip Salt (wk), Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, opening the batting, scored a brilliant 68 in his team's total of 182 in their allotted twenty overs. Blessing Muzarabani and Khushdil Shah picked up three wickets apiece as the Zalmi were beaten by 42 runs.

Probable XI

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Abbas Afridi, Anwar Ali, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Match Prediction

The Qalandars are coming off a loss in their previous fixture. The Sultans are unbeaten so far, and are riding with confidence. The Qalandars have to be on their toes to challenge the table-toppers on Friday.

Multan Sultans have a good balance to their side, so expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win this game.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

