Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Multan Sultans and Islamabad United are set to cross swords in Match No. 29 of the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL) on Sunday, February 20. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the contest.

The Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, have already made their way through to the playoffs, having won eight out of nine games. They are also assured of a berth in the top two, which means they will get two chances of qualifying for the final.

They will go into the game on the back of a 117-run win over the Quetta Gladiators on February 18. Shan Masood, Rizwan and Rilee Rossouw hit fifties to help the Sultans score 245. Thereafter, the Sultans bowled the Gladiators out for 128 in 15.5 overs.

United, led by Asif Ali, find themselves in a bit of strife as they are placed fourth in the table. They will qualify for the playoffs if they win their next match. But if they lose, they will have to depend on the result of the Gladiators vs Kings game.

United will go into their last league game on the back of a 66-run loss to the Lahore Qalandars on February 19. After winning the toss, the Qalandars scored 197 after Harry Brook's 49-ball knock of 102. Thereafter, United could only manage to score 131 for nine.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United, Match 29 PSL 2022.

Date: 20th February 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

The pitch in Lahore has been a belter for batting and a high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. The bowlers will have to work hard to taste success. Winning the toss and fielding first should be the way forward for teams.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Weather Report

The playing conditions will be cool and pleasant for playing cricket. The temperature will be around the 15-degree Celsius mark with humidity in the 40s.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Probable XIs

Multan Sultans

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Islamabad United

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Azam Khan (w), Liam Dawson, Asif Ali (c), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Prediction

The Sultans have been absolutely outstanding in the ongoing edition of the T20 tournament. They haven't done a lot wrong in the championship and so, are placed at the top. The Sultans will go into the game as favorites.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

