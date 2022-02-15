Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The Multan Sultans will lock horns against the Karachi Kings in Match 23 of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022 on Wednesday, February 16. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host this encounter.

The Sultans are the current table toppers. They have played seven games so far and won six of them, collecting 12 points. The Mohammad Rizwan-led side won their first six games before being defeated by the Lahore Qalandars in their last fixture.

Bowling first, the Sultans’ bowlers struggled a bit as they only managed to pick up four wickets as the Qalandars posted on the board. The Sultans failed to adapt to the conditions as they were knocked over on 130 and lost the game by 52 runs. They will hope to get back to winning ways in this fixture.

The Kings, on the other hand, have had a contrasting journey so far. They have played seven games and lost all of them. They are the only side in the competition yet to win a game. They came very close to winning their first game but lost against Islamabad United in their previous fixture.

After electing to bowl first, the Kings picked up seven wickets but allowed United to score 191 runs. The batters then stepped up and a solid partnership between Imad Wasim and Qasim Akram helped them get close to the target.

However, they failed to hold their nerves in the end as they lost the game by one run. They will still be searching for their first win of the competition against the Sultans.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings, Match 23, Pakistan Super League 2022.

Date and Time: February 16th 2022, Wednesday, 08:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. We have seen several high-scoring games at this venue so far and expect another one on Wednesday.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Weather Forecast

Temperatures in Lahore are expected to range between nine and 23 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Probable XIs

Multan Sultans

The bowlers did pick up four wickets but failed to keep a check on the scoring rate as the Qalandars posted 182 on the board. Only four batters managed to get into double digits with Sohaib Maqsood top-scoring with 29 as they were bundled out on 130.

Probable XI

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Karachi Kings

Imad Wasim picked up two wickets and the other bowlers also chipped in with a wicket each as United set a target of 192. Wasim (55 off 28 balls) and Qasim Akram (51* off 26 balls) tried hard but failed to get their side across the line as they lost the game by one run.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous fixtures. The Sultans’ unbeaten streak in the competition came to an end in their last game whereas the Kings are yet to win a game. Both sides have some exciting players on their side and expect a cracking contest when these sides face-off.

The Sultans have a good balance to their side and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win this encounter.

Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

