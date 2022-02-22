Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

The seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is reaching its climax. After 30 closely fought matches, Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars ended in the top two positions respectively in the points table. On February 23, they will fight it out in the first qualifier to seal a place in the final.

The Lahore Qalandars come into this encounter having lost to Peshawar Zalmi in their final league game which thrillingly went to the Super Over. It was their skipper Shaheen Afridi who smashed 23 runs in the final over to tie the game. However, the Qalandars couldn’t win the Super Over.

The team has performed well so far in the tournament, winning six out of 10 matches, and will be looking to give their best to make it to the final.

Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have been the most consistent side in the tournament so far. They lost only one game in the league stage against the Lahore Qalandars and won the other nine.

The Mohammad Rizwan-led side started the PSL 2022 with six consecutive wins before losing their first game. Since then, they have notched up three more wins. No wonder they are being considered the favorites to win this game.

As far as the head-to-head battle is concerned, both sides have beaten each other once this season. Expect this game to go down to the wire with a place in the final at stake. Having said that, the losing team still gets another chance and will face the winner of Eliminator 1 in the next game.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars, Qualifier 1

Date and Time: February 23, 2022; 8 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium has been a featherbed for the batters. The 200-run mark has been consistently breached this season. With this being a playoff game, a fresh pitch is likely to be on offer which might also lead to the bowlers swinging the new ball. The team winning the toss is expected to bowl first.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Weather Report

There is a slight chance of rain in Lahore on Wednesday with periodic clouds expected to hover over the venue during the match. The temperature will be around 18-19 Degrees Celsius while the humidity is predicted to be around 70%.

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Probable Playing XIs

Multan Sultans

The Multan Sultans have been the best side in the tournament so far. Rizwan has led the side well and the team has gelled together nicely. Having won their last three matches, they are unlikely to make any changes to the line-up unless there are last-minute injuries or COVID-related issues.

Squad: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (C & WK), Aamer Azmat, Khushdil Shah, Tim David, David Willey, Rilee Rossouw, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars

Like the Multan Sultans, even the Lahore Qalandars have not put a foot wrong in the last few matches. Though they haven’t been flawless, the team fought till the very end and it was on show in their previous game too.

A few batters have struggled with consistency for them but Shaheen would be keen to field the same XI which has given them a lot of success this season.

Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Phil Salt (WK), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (C), Haris Rauf, Fawad Ahmed, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

The two teams have played some really good cricket during the league stage. Both sides have beaten each other once too so far. It is tough to predict an outright winner. However, the Multan Sultans have been consistent, and only for that reason have they started as favorites.

Prediction: Multan Sultans are expected to win

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Live Telecast Details

TV - Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming - Sony LIV

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

