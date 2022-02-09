Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Multan Sultans will lock horns with Peshawar Zalmi in the 16th match of the Pakistan Super League 2022. Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host this exciting contest.

Multan Sultans are the only unbeaten side in the competition, having won all five of their games so far. They sit comfortably at the top of the table.

Peshawar Zalmi, on the other hand, are struggling a bit this season. They have managed just two wins from five games to be placed fifth in the points table.

The upcoming clash on Thursday will be the reverse fixture of Match 13. Multan Sultans were brilliant in their most recent face-off and defeated the Peshawar Zalmi comprehensively.

After being asked to bat first, the Sultans posted 222 on the board, thanks to fifties from Mohammad Rizwan and Tim David. The Zalmi bowlers only managed to pick up three wickets.

The Peshawar Zalmi batters tried hard while chasing the mammoth total but kept losing wickets at regular intervals to manage just 165 in their 20 overs. Zalmi have to be on their toes to challenge the upbeat Sultans in the upcoming fixture.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Details:

Match: Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi, Match 16, Pakistan Super League 2022

Date and Time: February 10th 2022, Thursday, 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The pitch at Gaddafi Stadium is a balanced track. Once set, the batters can play their strokes freely. The bowlers have to be at their best while bowling on this surface as it becomes good for batting under lights.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Thursday. The temperature in Lahore is expected to range between 6 and 20 degrees Celsius.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Probable XIs

Multan Sultans

Contributions from Mohammad Rizwan (82 off 53) and Tim David (51* off 19) helped them post 222 on the board. Shahnawaz Dahani and Imran Tahir picked up three wickets each as they restricted Zalmi to 165, winning the game by 57 runs.

Probable XI

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Sohaib Maqsood, Johnson Charles, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani

Peshawar Zalmi

The bowlers failed to pick up wickets as the Sultans posted a mammoth total on the board. Ben Cutting remained unbeaten on 52 but a lack of contributions from the other batters resulted in them falling short by 57 runs while chasing 223.

Probable XI

Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (wk), Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Sherfane Rutherford, Wahab Riaz (c), Saqib Mahmood, Mohammad Umar, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Prediction

The Sultans have been flying high in the competition and will look to keep performing in the same way.

Zalmi, on the other hand, have had a roller-coaster of a ride so far and will be keen to avenge their loss against the Sultans in their upcoming fixture.

However, Multan Sultans look a well-settled unit and should come out on top on Thursday.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win this encounter.

Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

