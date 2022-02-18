Pakistan Super League 2022, Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Multan Sultans will square off against Quetta Gladiators in the 25th match of the PSL 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The Sultans are atop the points table with 14 points. They have won seven of their eight games, losing only one. They beat Karachi Kings in a close contest in their last outing.

Batting first, the Kings posted 174 runs on the board. It was a daunting task for the Sultans, but they were up to the task. A solid opening stand followed by cameos from the lower order helped them romp home with three deliveries to spare. They will look to repeat that performance in this clash.

Quetta Gladiators, meanwhile, are languishing in the bottom half of the points table. They have managed only three wins in eight games, and have just six points under their belt. They lost to Peshawar Zalmi in their last game.

The Gladiators’ bowlers struggled as Zalmi scored 185 in their allotted 20 overs. Will Smeed played brilliantly, missing out on his century by one run. However, he lacked support from the other end as the Gladiators fell short by 24 runs.

Match Details

Match: Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators, Match 25, Pakistan Super League 2022.

Date and Time: February 18, 2022, Friday; 03:00 PM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium is a belter. Batters enjoy batting on this surface, as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. There have been high-scoring games at this venue so far, so expect another one on Friday.

Weather Forecast

The temperature on matchday is expected to range between 9 and 23 degrees Celsius. It could stay humid throughout the day.

Probable XIs

Multan Sultans

The wickets were spread among their bowlers in the last game, with Shahnawaz Dahani taking two wickets to restrict the Kings to 174. Contributions from Shan Masood (45) and Mohammad Rizwan (76), and cameos from Rilee Rossouw and Khushdil Shah helped them chase down the total in the last over.

Probable XI

Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Blessing Muzarabani, Shahnawaz Dahani.

Quetta Gladiators

Naseem Shah starred with the ball, picking up four wickets as Zalmi posted 185 runs in their allotted 20 overs. Will Smeed scored 99, but the Gladiators fell short in a tall chase.

Probable XI

Jason Roy, Will Smeed, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Noor Ahmad, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar, Khurram Shahzad

Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators Match Prediction

Multan Sultans are on a roll in the competition so far, whereas the Quetta Gladiators are struggling. The Sultans have a good balance in their side, so expect them to come out on top on Friday.

Prediction: Multan Sultans to win.

Live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

