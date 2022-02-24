Pakistan Super League 2022, Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Peshawar Zalmi will lock horns with Islamabad United in Eliminator 1 of the Pakistan Super League 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Thursday, February 24.

Peshawar Zalmi ended the group stage in third place on the points table with 12 points. Their last three results include two wins and a defeat. The Zalmi have been impressive throughout the season, winning six of their ten games.

Shoaib Malik has played some scintillating cricket, especially with the bat, having scored 346 runs at an impressive average of 43.25. Wahab Riaz and Salman Irshad have played decisive roles with the ball.

Meanwhile, Islamabad United qualified for the playoffs in fourth place, inching past Quetta Gladiators courtesy of a better net run rate. United started well, but have tapered off.

They have lost their last three games, and will be low on confidence and lack momentum heading into this all-important Eliminator 1 clash. Alex Hales' surprise return will be a boost to United in the playoffs. Captain Shadab Khan has consistently provided match-winning contributions with both bat and ball, though.

Both teams will look to extend their stay in the competition by winning this game on Thursday.

Match Details

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United, Eliminator 1 PSL 2022.

Date: February 24, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium is a batting paradise. The ball is expected to do a bit initially, but apart from that, there isn't much on offer for the bowlers. The team that wins the toss could look to chase. A total of 170 runs could be a par score on this surface, considering the scoreboard pressure of a playoff game.

Weather Report

Intermittently partly overcast conditions are expected to be a feature on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 11 and 23 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected during the day.

Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Kamran Akmal (wk), Mohammad Haris, Shoaib Malik, Hussain Talat, Haider Ali, Wahab Riaz (c), Khalid Usman, Amad Butt, Mohammad Umar, Arshad Iqbal.

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Shadab Khan (c), Faheem Ashraf, Waqas Maqsood, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Marchant de Lange, Zahir Khan,

Peshawar Zalmi vs Islamabad United Match Prediction.

Peshawar Zalmi are a quality team, and have played some good cricket throughout the season. Islamabad United, meanwhile, are a formidable side, but have blown hot and cold. The Zalmi are marginal favourites to finish on top in this game.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Will Wahab Riaz pick up a three-fer in this contest? Yes No 9 votes so far