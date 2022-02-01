Pakistan Super League 2022, Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Peshawar Zalmi will square off against Lahore Qalandars in the ninth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2022. The National Stadium in Karachi will host this contest.

Peshawar Zalmi got off to a winning start this season but failed to continue the momentum as they lost the following game against Islamabad United.

After being asked to bat first, the Zalmi scored 168 in their 20 overs. They had a shaky start but the lower-order batters contributed to help them post a competitive total on the board. However, the bowlers failed to pick up wickets as Islamabad United chased down the total in the 16th over.

Lahore Qalandars, on the other hand, lost to Multan Sultans in their opening game but won their next match against the Karachi Kings, which turned out to be a high-scoring affair.

Bowling first, the Qalandars’ bowlers restricted the Kings to 170. Fakhar Zaman led the charge with a scintillating century. His efforts helped them chase down the total with four balls to spare.

The Qalandars will look to carry the winning momentum forward into their next match.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Match Details

Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars, Match 9, Pakistan Super League 2022

Date and Time: February 2nd 2022, Wednesday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is a belter of a track. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The surface will get better under lights and the bowlers will have to be on their toes while bowling on this surface.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet the two sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Karachi is expected to range between 17 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Probable XIs

Peshawar Zalmi

Sherfane Rutherford remained unbeaten on 70 lower down the order to help his team post 168 on the board. But the bowlers disappointed in their last match and need to step up in their upcoming game.

Probable XI

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Patrick Brown

Lahore Qalandars

Haris Rauf picked up three wickets to restrict the Kings to 170. Fakhar Zaman's brilliance with the bat helped his team win the game by six wickets.

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Ben Dunk (wk), Samit Patel, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Match Prediction

The Zalmi suffered a heavy loss against the United in their last game whereas the Qalandars beat the Kings in a closely-fought contest. The Zalmi have to be on their toes to challenge the high-flying Qalandars in their upcoming fixture.

Lahore Qalandars have the winning momentum behind them and are expected to beat the Peshawar Zalmi on Wednesday.

Prediction: Lahore Qalandars to win this encounter.

Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee

LIVE POLL Q. Sherfane Rutherford to score a fifty? Yes No 2 votes so far