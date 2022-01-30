Pakistan Super League 2022, Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Match 7 of the Pakistan Super League will see Quetta Gladiators lock horns with Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi on Monday, 31st January.

The Gladiators head into this game off a defeat in their tournament opener against Peshawar Zalmi. However, they went on to beat Karachi Kings in their second outing.

Bowling first, the Gladiators restricted the Kings to 113. Naseem Shah was the star with the ball in hand, claiming figures of 5-20. Sohail Tanvir and Mohammad Nawaz were effective in making inroads into the Kings' batting order.

Chasing a modest target, the Gladiators did not falter, as they chased down the target with 25 deliveries and eight wickets to spare. Ahsan was the top scorer, scoring a 43-ball 57. Cameos from Will Smeed and Sarfaraz Ahmad ensured that the Gladiators registered their first win of the tournament.

Meanwhile, the Multan Sultans are off to an absolute flyer, having won both their games so far. They put up a dominating performance against Karachi Kings in their tournament opener. The Sultans then beat the Lahore Qalandars in their second outing.

Bowling first, the Sultans were unable to apply brakes on the Qalandar’s scoring rate, as they put on a massive 206-run total. David Willey was the pick of the bowlers, claiming figures of 1-23.

Despite chasing a mammoth taget, the Sultans got home with five wickets in the hut. Shan Masood (50-ball 83) and Mohammad Rizwan (42-ball 69) were the top scorers for the Sultans. Cameos from Sohaib Maqsood and Khushdil Shah ensured that the Sultans romped home with ease.

Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Match Details

Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans, Match 07, PSL 2022.

Date: 31st January 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pitch Report

The surface at the National Stadium is a good one. It is expected to assist batters, who should be able play their shots after a watchful start. Pacers will need to provide their team with timely breakthroughs. They could very well dictate terms on this surface. The team winning the toss could look to chase here.

Weather Report

Clear skies are expected to greet both teams on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 16 and 26 degrees Celsius. No rain is expected during the day.

Probable XIs

Quetta Gladiators

Will Smeed, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftekhar Ahmed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Asir Qureshi, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah.

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah.

Match Prediction

Both teams have a fair share of match-winners in their lineups. However, based on current form, the Sultans are favourites to win this game. However, Quetta Gladiators are a good bowling team, so a strong bowling performance from them could have the Gladiators reeling on Monday night.

TV and Live Streaming

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

