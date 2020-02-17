×
Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020: Complete time-table, when and where to watch, live-streaming and telecast details

Fambeat Cricket
ANALYST
Preview
Modified 17 Feb 2020, 13:35 IST

PSL 2020
PSL 2020

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will get underway on the 20th of February at the National Stadium, Karachi. The reigning champions, Quetta Gladiators will take on two-time PSL champions, Islamabad United in the inaugural game of the tournament.

This is the first time ever that the entire edition of the PSL will take place in Pakistan. A major part of the previous editions of the PSL were organized in United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a lot of the overseas players were not willing to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

However, with a few international series having taken place safely in Pakistan in recent times, the franchises have managed to convince their overseas professionals about the security arrangements in Pakistan.

Apart from Karachi, the other three venues which will be hosting the games of PSL 5 are - Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan. Lahore will host three out of the four knockout games, including the final, which will be played on the 22nd of March. 

The afternoon games in PSL 5 will start at 2 PM Pakistan Time (PKT) which will equate to 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The night games will start at 7 PM PKT and 7:30 PM IST.

While teams like Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultan and Karachi Kings will be able to play in front of their home crowd, a few other franchises will be denied that, owing to security reasons.

The format of PSL 5 will be pretty much like its previous editions. Four out of the six teams will qualify to the playoffs on the basis of the number of points they collect in the Group Stages. The teams at the top two spots in the points table will battle it out in the Qualifier and the winner will advance to the final.

The loser of the Qualifier will drop down to Eliminator 2, where he will face the winner of the Eliminator 1, which will be played between the teams at the third and the fourth spots in the points table.

Time-table

Click here for the complete time-table of the tournament

Live streaming and broadcast details

Afghanistan - Moby TV

America - Willow TV

Australia - Channel 44

Bangladesh - Gazi TV

Canada - Willow TV& Rabbitholebd

England - Hum TV

Ireland - Hum TV

New Zealand - Sky Sports 5, Channel 52

South Africa - Yupp TV

Sri Lanka - Digital TV

West Indies/Caribbean Islands - Flow TV

Zimbabwe - Yupp TV

UAE - Elife

Other Nations- Cricingif & Cricketgateway

Published 17 Feb 2020, 13:35 IST
PSL 2020 Islamabad United Quetta Gladiators Darren Sammy Babar Azam T20 PSL 2020 Schedule PSL 2020 Teams & Squads
Live Cricket Scores
Pakistan Super League
Match 1 | Thu, 20 Feb, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Islamabad United
QTG VS ISU preview
Match 2 | Fri, 21 Feb, 03:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Peshawar Zalmi
KRK VS PSZ preview
Match 3 | Fri, 21 Feb, 08:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Multan Sultans
LHQ VS MS preview
Match 4 | Sat, 22 Feb, 02:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Peshawar Zalmi
QTG VS PSZ preview
Match 5 | Sat, 22 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Multan Sultans
ISU VS MS preview
Match 6 | Sun, 23 Feb, 02:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Quetta Gladiators
KRK VS QTG preview
Match 7 | Sun, 23 Feb, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Islamabad United
LHQ VS ISU preview
Match 8 | Wed, 26 Feb, 07:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Peshawar Zalmi
MS VS PSZ preview
Match 9 | Thu, 27 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Quetta Gladiators
ISU VS QTG preview
Match 10 | Fri, 28 Feb, 03:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Karachi Kings
MS VS KRK preview
Match 11 | Fri, 28 Feb, 08:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Lahore Qalandars
PSZ VS LHQ preview
Match 12 | Sat, 29 Feb, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Quetta Gladiators
MS VS QTG preview
Match 13 | Sat, 29 Feb, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Peshawar Zalmi
ISU VS PSZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 01 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Karachi Kings
ISU VS KRK preview
Match 15 | Mon, 02 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Karachi Kings
PSZ VS KRK preview
Match 16 | Tue, 03 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Lahore Qalandars
QTG VS LHQ preview
Match 17 | Wed, 04 Mar, 07:30 PM
Islamabad United
Lahore Qalandars
ISU VS LHQ preview
Match 18 | Thu, 05 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Quetta Gladiators
PSZ VS QTG preview
Match 19 | Fri, 06 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Multan Sultans
KRK VS MS preview
Match 20 | Sat, 07 Mar, 02:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Islamabad United
PSZ VS ISU preview
Match 21 | Sat, 07 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Quetta Gladiators
LHQ VS QTG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 08 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Islamabad United
MS VS ISU preview
Match 23 | Sun, 08 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Karachi Kings
LHQ VS KRK preview
Match 24 | Tue, 10 Mar, 07:30 PM
Lahore Qalandars
Peshawar Zalmi
LHQ VS PSZ preview
Match 25 | Wed, 11 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Multan Sultans
QTG VS MS preview
Match 26 | Thu, 12 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Lahore Qalandars
KRK VS LHQ preview
Match 27 | Fri, 13 Mar, 07:30 PM
Peshawar Zalmi
Multan Sultans
PSZ VS MS preview
Match 28 | Sat, 14 Mar, 07:30 PM
Karachi Kings
Islamabad United
KRK VS ISU preview
Match 29 | Sun, 15 Mar, 02:30 PM
Multan Sultans
Lahore Qalandars
MS VS LHQ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 15 Mar, 07:30 PM
Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings
QTG VS KRK preview
Qualifier | Tue, 17 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 1 | Wed, 18 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Eliminator 2 | Fri, 20 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 22 Mar, 07:30 PM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
