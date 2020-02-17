Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020: Complete time-table, when and where to watch, live-streaming and telecast details

PSL 2020

The fifth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) will get underway on the 20th of February at the National Stadium, Karachi. The reigning champions, Quetta Gladiators will take on two-time PSL champions, Islamabad United in the inaugural game of the tournament.

This is the first time ever that the entire edition of the PSL will take place in Pakistan. A major part of the previous editions of the PSL were organized in United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a lot of the overseas players were not willing to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns.

However, with a few international series having taken place safely in Pakistan in recent times, the franchises have managed to convince their overseas professionals about the security arrangements in Pakistan.

Apart from Karachi, the other three venues which will be hosting the games of PSL 5 are - Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan. Lahore will host three out of the four knockout games, including the final, which will be played on the 22nd of March.

The afternoon games in PSL 5 will start at 2 PM Pakistan Time (PKT) which will equate to 2:30 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The night games will start at 7 PM PKT and 7:30 PM IST.

While teams like Lahore Qalandars, Multan Sultan and Karachi Kings will be able to play in front of their home crowd, a few other franchises will be denied that, owing to security reasons.

The format of PSL 5 will be pretty much like its previous editions. Four out of the six teams will qualify to the playoffs on the basis of the number of points they collect in the Group Stages. The teams at the top two spots in the points table will battle it out in the Qualifier and the winner will advance to the final.

The loser of the Qualifier will drop down to Eliminator 2, where he will face the winner of the Eliminator 1, which will be played between the teams at the third and the fourth spots in the points table.

Advertisement

Time-table

Click here for the complete time-table of the tournament

Live streaming and broadcast details

Afghanistan - Moby TV

America - Willow TV

Australia - Channel 44

Bangladesh - Gazi TV

Canada - Willow TV& Rabbitholebd

England - Hum TV

Ireland - Hum TV

New Zealand - Sky Sports 5, Channel 52

South Africa - Yupp TV

Sri Lanka - Digital TV

West Indies/Caribbean Islands - Flow TV

Zimbabwe - Yupp TV

UAE - Elife

Other Nations- Cricingif & Cricketgateway