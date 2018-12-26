South Africa vs Pakistan 2018-19, 1st Test: Match even on Day 1

The first day of the first Test match between Pakistan and South Africa at SuperSport Park, Centurion saw the fall of as many as 15 wickets. It was a day dominated by the bowlers, who took full advantage of the conditions.

Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed won the toss and decided to bat first. It was a great performance by the South African bowlers who made use of the conditions and put pressure on the inexperienced Pakistani batsmen.

By picking the wicket of Fakhar Zaman, Dale Steyn surpassed Shaun Pollock's record of most wickets by a South African in Test matches. Pakistan went into lunch at 76 for 4.

South Africa kept picking wickets in the post-lunch session. But Babar Azam played with positive intent, reaching his half century off 58 balls.

Azam and Hasan Ali added 67 runs for the 9th wicket, before the former was dismissed for 71 runs.

Pakistan were eventually bowled out for 181, with Duanne Olivier taking career-best figures of 6 for 37.

After the tea break, South Africa came out to bat and lost an early wicket of Aiden Markram for 12 runs. It was a brilliant bowling performance by the Pakistani pace bowlers too, as they reduced the hosts to 43 for 4.

Theunis de Bryun and Temba Bavuma attacked the Pakistani bowlers in a bid to put the pressure back on them. The two added 69 runs for the 5th wicket.

De Bryun was dismissed for 29 runs by Mohammad Aamir. Bavuma and night watchman Steyn have added so far 15 runs for the 6th wicket, with the former batting on 38.

South Africa ended the first day on 127 for 5, still trailing by 54 runs. For Pakistan, Mohammad Aamir and Shaheen Afridi took 2 wickets each.

Brief scores: South Africa 127 for 5 in 36 overs (Bavuma 38*, De Bryun 29, Mohammad Amir 2/26, Shaheen Afridi 2/36) trail Pakistan 181 in 47 overs (Azam 71, Olivier 6/37) by 54 runs.

