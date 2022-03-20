Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan and Australia will lock horns in the final game of their three-match Test series, starting on Monday, March 21. The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore will host the encounter.

Pakistan and Australia have drawn their first two Tests in Rawalpindi and Karachi so far. While the first game turned out to be a damp squib, the second Test at the National Stadium kept the audience on the edge of their seats. The hosts conceded a massive first-innings lead of 408 runs to their opponents.

Usman Khawaja’s 160-run knock put the Aussies in the driver’s seat. Despite a big lead, the visitors didn’t enforce the follow-on and declared their second innings on 97 for two. With over 500 runs to win, the home team found themselves in quite a bit of trouble.

After Azhar Ali and Imam-ul-Haq, both of whom scored tons in the Rawalpindi Test, got out, Australia would have fancied their chances of taking a 1-0 lead in the series. But Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique put on 228 runs for the third wicket to put Pakistan in a commanding position.

While Babar scored a massive 196, Shafique made 96 runs. After both perished, it was Mohammad Rizwan who put his head down and took Pakistan to a draw. The Aussies picked up seven wickets, but resistance from Rizwan and Nauman Ali denied them a victory.

Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd Test Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs Australia, 3rd of three Tests.

Date: 21 March 2022.

Time: 10:30 AM IST.

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been an excellent one for batting over the years. Bowlers will have to work hard to get wickets in at least the first two days of the game. Winning the toss and batting first should be the way forward for teams.

Weather Report

The playing conditions will be cool throughout the five days. There is no chance of rain for the time being. The temperature will be around the 35-degree Celsius mark.

Predicted Playing XIs

Pakistan

Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Sajid Khan

Australia

David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Swepson

Match Prediction

The pitch in the first two Tests turned out to be helpful for the batters. It won’t be a surprise if the hosts prepare a similar track at the Gaddafi Stadium. Another drawn game seems to be the cards.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sony LIV

