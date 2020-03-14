Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020: Bangladesh board awaiting a final call from PCB for the final leg of the tour

With increasing number of high-profile sporting events getting suspended all around the world owing to the coronavirus threat, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is awaiting a final call from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) about the final leg of their tour of Pakistan.

Bangladesh have already played a T20 series and a Test in Pakistan and were slated to play the remaining Test and a one-off ODI from April 1. As things are developing however, it is highly unlikely that Bangladesh will travel to Pakistan for the final leg of the tour.

Pakistan currently has confirmed 21 positive COVID-19 cases including 16 in the city of Karachi where Bangladesh is slated to play the one-off ODI and the remaining Test. PCB CEO Wasim Khan is hopeful of the fact that a decision can be made in the next three days,

"I talked with Nizamuddin Chowdhury (CEO, BCB) but he will first talk to his board and hopefully we will get some clarity in the next three days."

Pakistan confirmed its first case of coronavirus on February 26. Ever since the outbreak, BCB was not in favour of taking any kinds of risks and had talks with the PCB deciding the fate of the final leg of the tour.

Meanwhile Bangladesh in a bid to get acclimatised to the conditions in Pakistan decided to make some changes from their original itinerary. As per the new schedule, Bangladesh were supposed to arrive in Karachi on March 29. However given the current situation, it looks highly unlikely that both teams will go ahead with the tour.

Meanwhile, Chowdhury has clearly stated that they are awaiting a final word from Pakistan. He opined that the final decision will be taken by the PCB as they are the host country

Pakistan is hosting the series so they will take the decision [regarding the upcoming tour of Pakistan] as it is their call. Let's wait for their decision.

"You are probably informed that least 9-10 cricketers returned from their ongoing domestic tournament (PSL) and as a touring country we are awaiting their decision. The travel advisory has also given us different opinions and we are quite concerned about it. We are hopeful that PCB will announce their stand on the upcoming tour and announce their [final] decision soon." Chowdhury concluded.