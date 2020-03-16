×
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020 | PCB postpone the remainder of series against Bangladesh due to coronavirus outbreak

  • Pakistan were scheduled to play one ODI and a remaining Test match against Bangladesh.
  • England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia have already been canceled.
Aakash Arya
ANALYST
News
Modified 16 Mar 2020, 17:15 IST

Pakistan Cricket Team
Pakistan Cricket Team

Bangladesh's remainder of the tour of Pakistan, which had been making headlines due to security reasons, has now been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak. The one-off ODI scheduled for April 1st and the Test match set to be played from April 5th at the National Stadium in Karachi were postponed according to PCB's media release.

The recent outbreak has caused cancellations and abandonment of numerous sporting events around the globe and with the number of virus cases increasing in the Indian sub-continent, PCB and BCB mutually decided to end the tour due to the current crisis and find a suitable window later. Pakistan had defeated Bangladesh by an innings and 44 runs in the first Test held in Rawalpindi and were on course for a Test series whitewash. Both Tests are a part of the World Test Championship.

England's tour of Sri Lanka, South Africa's tour of India, New Zealand's tour of Australia along with various domestic cricket engagements in different parts of the world have already been called off as the World Health Organisation declared it as a pandemic. According to the press release, the Pakistan Cup which was set to start from March 25th, was also indefinitely postponed to a later date.

Published 16 Mar 2020, 17:15 IST
Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020 Pakistan Cricket Bangladesh Cricket Team Pakistan vs Bangladesh 2020 Teams & Squads
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st T20I | Fri, 24 Jan
BAN 141/5 (20.0 ov)
PAK 142/5 (19.3 ov)
Pakistan won by 5 wickets
BAN VS PAK live score
2nd T20I | Sat, 25 Jan
BAN 136/6 (20.0 ov)
PAK 137/1 (16.4 ov)
Pakistan won by 9 wickets
BAN VS PAK live score
3rd T20I | Mon, 27 Jan
PAK
BAN
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
PAK VS BAN live score
1st Test | Fri, 07 Feb
BAN 233/10 & 168/10
PAK 445/10
Pakistan won by an innings and 44 runs
BAN VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
