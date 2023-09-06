Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

It is time for the Super Fours of the Asia Cup 2023. The first match of the Super Fours stage of the competition will see Pakistan take on Bangladesh at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday, September 6.

Pakistan finished the group stages at the top of the Group A points table. They won their opening game against Nepal comprehensively before their game against India was washed out due to rain. They are playing brilliantly in the competition and will look to keep performing in a similar manner in the Super Fours.

Pakistan were asked to bowl first by India and the bowlers did a fine job of bowling them out on 266 runs in 48.5 overs. Shaheen Afridi starred with the ball, picking up four wickets. Rain arrived during the innings break and no further play was possible as the game was called off and both sides shared a point each.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, had a terrible start to their Asia Cup 2023 campaign. They suffered a heavy loss against Sri Lanka in their first game but bounced back to beat Afghanistan in their next fixture to book a place in the next stage of the tournament. They will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

After electing to bat first against the Afghans, Bangladesh posted 334 on the board, thanks to tons from Mehidy Hasan Miraz (112) and Najmul Hossain Shanto (104). Taskin Ahmed and Shoriful Islam then grabbed four and three scalps, respectively, bundling Afghanistan for 245 to win the game by 89 runs.

Shanto has been ruled out of the competition and they will have to fire in unison in his absence.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Super Fours, Match 1, Asia Cup 2023

Date and Time: September 6, 2023, Wednesday, 3.00 pm IST

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Pitch Report

The surface at the Gaddafi Stadium is good one for batting. The batters can play their strokes freely once they get settled in the middle. The spinners can extract some assistance from the surface in the middle overs but overall, it’s a good surface to bat on.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday, with the temperature expected to hover between 26 to 38 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Probable XIs

Pakistan

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz/Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Haris Rauf.

Bangladesh

Probable XI

Mohammad Naim, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan (c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, and Hasan Mahmud.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Match Prediction

Pakistan’s last group fixture was washed out due to rain and they will be looking to start the Super Fours with a win. Bangladesh are coming off a solid win over Afghanistan in their previous fixture and will be hoping to carry forward the winning momentum.

Pakistan looks like a well-balanced unit and expect them to come out on top on Wednesday.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this contest of the Asia Cup 2023.

