Pakistan vs Hong Kong Prediction: Who will win today's Asia Cup 2022 match?

Hong Kong will believe they can pull something out of the hat against Pakistan on Friday, September 2 in the final first-round game of the 2022 Asia Cup at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. Their margin of defeat against India - 40 runs - might suggest that the game wasn't close, but the associate nation managed to run the Men in Blue tight at various moments of the match.

Up against Pakistan, who pushed India a little further but also fell short, Hong Kong will fancy their chances of a few things going their way in order for them to achieve the seemingly impossible. Babar Azam and Co., on the other hand, will seek comfortable passage into the Super 4 stage, where another encounter against their arch-rivals awaits on Sunday, September 4.

Pakistan will sweat over the fitness of fast bowlers Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, who pulled up with cramp-related niggles towards the end of the India clash. They will also have questions regarding the composition of their batting lineup, with Iftikhar Ahmed looking out of place at No. 4 and the rest of the middle order appearing rather feeble.

Hong Kong, meanwhile, are likely to stick with the same playing XI. An improved showing from their fast bowlers, combined with some more resistance from the opening batters, could be the catalyst they need to seriously test Pakistan, who despite having the personnel aren't among the most feared T20 sides in the world.

Pakistan's opening pair of Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam appear to be behind the times owing to their modest strike rate and conservative approach in the powerplay, but they've got the job done over the last two years. Against Hong Kong, who aren't overly threatening with the new ball, the right-handed duo will have time to get their eye in before going big.

Ehsan Khan bowled two overs in the powerplay and two overs at the death against India, all against right-handed batters. He hit the yorker at will and was economical throughout, lending weight to the belief that he could be successful against Pakistan's openers as well.

If Aizaz Khan and Haroon Arshad can support Ayush Shukla in the pace department, Hong Kong might well have a bowling lineup capable of unsettling Pakistan. After all, left-arm spinner Yasim Murtaza bowled a teasing spell against India, and leg-spinner Mohammad Ghazanfar is always a threat.

Although Nizakat Khan and Co. are capable of pulling off an upset, it just doesn't seem likely against Pakistan, whose bowling attack should be able to brush aside the Hong Kong batters even in the absence of Naseem. They may only have five frontline bowling options, but those five are really good. More importantly, several key Pakistan players like Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman and Shadab Khan are due for game-changing performances.

Hong Kong can't be counted out but they'll need a miracle against Pakistan, who are all set to seal a spot in the Super 4.

Prediction: Pakistan to win Match 6 of the Asia Cup

