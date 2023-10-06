Pakistan vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Pakistan will play their first match of the 2023 World Cup against the Netherlands on Friday, October 6. Hyderabad's Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium will play host to the battle between Pakistan and Netherlands.

The 2023 World Cup started off with an exciting clash between England and New Zealand yesterday in Ahmedabad, where centuries from Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra helped the Blackcaps defeat the reigning world champions by nine wickets.

Pakistan will aim to join New Zealand at the top of the points table by recording a win against the Netherlands today. Looking at the ICC ranking of the two teams, it should not be a surprise if Babar Azam's men end up bulldozing their rivals in Hyderabad.

Pakistan would have a good idea of the conditions in Hyderabad because they played their two warm-up matches against Australia and New Zealand at this venue last week.

Before the Pakistan vs Netherlands match begins in the 2023 World Cup, here's a look at the pitch report, probable XIs and other important details related to this game.

Pakistan vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs Netherlands, Match 2, 2023 World Cup

Date and Time: October 6, 2023, Thursday, 2 PM IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium, Hyderabad

Pakistan vs Netherlands Pitch Report

The pitch in Hyderabad is excellent for batting. As mentioned ahead, Pakistan played a couple of warm-up fixtures at this venue ahead of the 2023 World Cup. In both the matches, the two teams scored 300+. If Pakistan bat first, they have the potential to cross the 350-run mark.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Weather Forecast

The skies will be mostly sunny at the start of the match. As the game progresses, the weather will be partly cloudy, with the temperature hovering around 30 degrees celsius. The chances of rainfall are close to 0%.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Probable XIs

Pakistan

Playing XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam ul Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf.

Netherlands

Playing XI

Vikramjit Singh, Max O'Dowd, Wesley Barresi, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards (c and wk), Logan van Beek, Saqib Zulfiqar, Roelof van der Merwe, Paul van Meerkeren and Aryan Dutt.

Pakistan vs Netherlands, 2023 World Cup Match Prediction

Pakistan have performed well in ODI cricket this year. Although they could not qualify for the Asia Cup 2023 Final, the Men in Green recorded impressive wins over Nepal and Bangladesh in the competition.

The Netherlands team does not have much experience of playing in subcontinental conditions. With Pakistan having some world-class players in their squad, it should not be a surprise if the Men in Green earn two points from this contest.

Prediction: Pakistan to win against Netherlands in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD (English), Star Sports 1 Hindi, and Star Sports 1 Hindi HD.

Live Streaming: Disney+Hotstar (Free on Smartphones).