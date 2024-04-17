Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I: Probable XI, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

Pakistan is all set to host New Zealand for a five-match T20I series, starting from April 18. The first three games will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi and the last two games will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Pakistan's last assignment was against the Kiwis in New Zealand. They struggled in the five-match T20I series as they lost by a 4-1 margin. They will be looking to seek revenge in the home series.

Babar Azam has been re-appointed as the captain for the limited-overs series. Imad Wasim and Mohammad Amir have been selected in the squad after they came out of retirement.

New Zealand's last assignment was against Australia in the longest format at home. They suffered a whitewash in the two-match Test series. They will be without their regular players for the upcoming series against Pakistan as most of them are playing in the IPL 2024.

Michael Bracewell has been handed the responsibility of leading the Kiwis in the T20I series. Some new faces have been added in the squad along with experienced players like James Neesham, Mark Chapman, and Ish Sodhi.

The upcoming five-match T20I series is a crucial one for both sides. It gives them a great chance to test their bench strength ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024. Both sides will be looking to start the series on a winning note.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 1st T20I, New Zealand tour of Pakistan, 2024

Date & Time: April 18, 2024, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi

Pakistan vs New Zealand Head-to-Head

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other 39 times in the shortest format. Pakistan have won 21 games out of those whereas New Zealand have came out on top on 17 occasions, with one ending in no result.

Total matches played: 39

Pakistan won: 21

New Zealand won: 17

NR: 1

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The surface at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium looks a well-balanced one. The new-ball bowlers may get some assistance from the surface early on. The batters will have to spend some time in the middle before they can start playing their strokes freely.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

The temperature in Rawalpindi on Thursday is expected to hover between 17 to 26 degrees Celsius. There is a 30% chance of rain predicted on the match-day.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

Team News

All the players in the squad are fully fit.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Usama Mir, Mohammad Amir, Naseem Shah

New Zealand

Team News

No injury concerns. All players are available for selection.

Probable XI

Tim Robinson, Tim Seifert (wk), Tom Blundell, Mark Chapman, Michael Bracewell (c), Cole McConchie, James Neesham, Ben Lister, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears, Jacob Duffy

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

The five-match T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand begins on Thursday. It is a great chance for both sides to prepare for the T20 World Cup 2024 and expect cracking contests in the series.

Pakistan have the home advantage, expect them to get an early lead in the series.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this contest.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!

Poll : Babar Azam to score a fifty? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback