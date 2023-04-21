Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th T20I: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

The final game of the T20I series between Pakistan and New Zealand will take place on Monday, April 24, in Rawalpindi. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host this clash. Pakistan currently lead the series by a 2-1 margin after the fourth game of the series was washed out due to rain.

After being asked to bat first in the fourth T20I, Chad Bowes scored 54 at the top of the order for the Kiwis. Mark Chapman also remained unbeaten on 71 off 42 balls and helped them score 164 for the loss of five wickets at the end of 18.5 overs before rain arrived. Heavy rain resulted in the interruption of the game.

There were hailstorms as the spectators looked for shelter in the stadium. No further play was possible as the match was called off. The hosts bowled decently and picked up five wickets in total, with Imad Wasim finishing with three scalps to his name.

Pakistan lead the series by a 2-1 margin and can’t suffer a series defeat. New Zealand, meanwhile, can't win the series but they can level things up by winning the fifth T20I on Monday.

Both sides will be hoping that the rain stays away, allowing them a chance to take the field and finish the series on a positive note.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs New Zealand, 5th T20I, New Zealand tour of Pakistan 2023.

Date and Time: April 24, 2023, Monday, 09:30 PM IST.

Venue: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Pitch Report

The pitch at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium is a well-balanced one. The new ball arrives nicely onto the bat and the powerplay will be crucial for the batting side. The surface tends to slow down as the game progresses and we can expect the spinners to play a major role.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Monday, with the temperature expected to range between 17 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Probable XIs

Pakistan

Don’t expect them to make any changes to the playing XI that featured in the fourth game.

Probable XI

Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Babar Azam (c), Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand

We may see James Neesham come into the side in place of Will Young for the fifth T20I.

Probable XI

Tom Latham (c & wk), Chad Bowes, Daryl Mitchell, Mark Chapman, Rachin Ravindra, James Neesham, Adam Milne, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Cole McConchie, Henry Shipley.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Match Prediction

Rain played a spoilsport on Thursday as the fourth T20I was called off. The series scoreline currently reads 2-1 in favor of Pakistan and they will look to wrap things up on Monday. The new-look Kiwis, meanwhile, will need to fire in unison to draw level in the series.

Pakistan look like a more settled unit, so expect them to win the final T20I as well as the series.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this clash.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Sony LIV App.

Poll : Shaheen Afridi to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 0 votes