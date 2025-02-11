Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head stats and records you need to know before 2025 PAK ODI tri-series

The Pakistan vs South Africa match in the ongoing tri-series in Pakistan will take place on February 12. It is a do-or-die match for both teams as both of them lost their respective opening fixtures against New Zealand.

The winner of the Pakistan vs South Africa game will join the Blackcaps in the tri-nation series final on February 14. Pakistan will be firm favorites to qualify because of the home advantage.

Before the match between Pakistan and South Africa gets underway, here's a quick look at the head-to-head record between the two teams in ODIs.

Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head record in ODIs

South Africa lead the head-to-head record against Pakistan in ODI cricket by 52-33. The two teams have collided 86 times in the one-day format, with South Africa emerging victorious 52 times.

The first-ever ODI match between South Africa and Pakistan happened on March 8, 1992 in Brisbane, where the Proteas had won by 20 runs. On that note, here's a summary of the overall head-to-head record:

Matches played: 86

Won by Pakistan: 33

Won by South Africa: 52

No result: 1.

Pakistan vs South Africa ODI head-to-head record in Pakistan

The upcoming match will happen in Karachi. South Africa have a small lead of 8-7 in the head-to-head record against Pakistan in ODI matches on Pakistan's soil. The two teams have crossed paths 15 times in Pakistan, with the home team winning seven times.

The last time Pakistan hosted the Proteas for an ODI was back on October 29, 2007, where South Africa won by 14 runs. Here's a summary of the overall record in Pakistan:

Matches played: 15

Won by Pakistan: 7

Won by South Africa: 8.

Last 5 Pakistan vs South Africa ODI matches

Pakistan have been the dominant team in recent ODI matches against South Africa. The Mohammad Rizwan-led outfit have won four of their last five one-day fixtures against the Proteas.

Pakistan whitewashed South Africa 3-0 on South African soil during their last series in December 2024. Here's a summary of the last five Pakistan vs South Africa ODIs:

PAK (308/9) beat SA (271) by 36 runs, Dec 22, 2024. PAK (329) beat SA (248) by 81 runs, Dec 19, 2024. PAK (242/7) beat SA (239/9) by 3 wickets, Dec 17, 2024. SA (271/9) beat PAK (270) by 1 wicket, Oct 27, 2023. PAK (320/7) beat SA (292) by 28 runs, Apr 7, 2021.

