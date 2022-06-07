Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies will kick off on June 8. The series comprises three ODIs, with all games scheduled to take place at the Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan. The series will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-2023.

West Indies toured Pakistan for a limited-overs series in December last year. Pakistan clean-swept the three-match T20I series while the ODI series that followed was postponed due to COVID-19 crisis. Now, the Caribbean side returns to Pakistan and will be looking to exact revenge in the rescheduled ODI series.

Nicholas Pooran will be leading West Indies in the ODI series. West Indies recently toured the Netherlands, where they put up a good performance to whitewash the three-match ODI series.

Pakistan, on the other hand, will be led by Babar Azam. They have put up a solid squad for the series against West Indies. The likes of Mohammad Rizwan, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, and Haris Rauf will be coming off successful stints in the T20 Blast and will look to contribute to their national side.

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st ODI, West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2022

Date and Time: June 8th 2022, Wednesday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pakistan vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium is a balanced track. The batters will have to be on their toes while facing the new ball as the bowlers will get movement off the surface. The spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the game as the ball tends to hold a bit on the surface.

Pakistan vs West Indies Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. The temperature in Multan is expected to hover between 31 and 46 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs West Indies Probable XIs

Pakistan

Probable XI

Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani

West Indies

Probable XI

Shai Hope (wk), Shamarh Brooks, Nkrumah Bonner, Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Keacy Carty, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Prediction

Both sides will come out all guns blazing to get an early lead in the series that will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League 2020-2023.

The home conditions will favor Pakistan. They will also look to draw inspiration from their successful campaign in the West Indies. Pakistan are expected to come out on top in the first ODI.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this encounter.

Pakistan vs West Indies telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sone LIV App

