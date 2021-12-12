Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I: Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast and Live Streaming Details

West Indies are set to tour Pakistan for a limited-overs series, with the first T20I scheduled on Monday, December 13. The three-match T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series. All games of the tour will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Pakistan will be led by Babar Azam. They have been on a roll in recent times, whitewashing Bangladesh in a three-match T20I series. It was a comprehensive performance from them, and they will be high on confidence. Pakistan are a formidable team in the shortest format of the game. They will look to continue their winning run in the upcoming T20I series against the West Indies.

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB A look at our men's side first training session ahead of the #PAKvWI A look at our men's side first training session ahead of the #PAKvWI https://t.co/ldyn32LUt3

Meanwhile, West Indies will be playing their first white-ball series since the T20 World Cup 2021. After a disappointing outing at the tournament, they will look to turn the tables around in the series against Pakistan.

Nicholas Pooran has been handed the responsibility of leading the side, as Kieron Pollard has been ruled out of the Pakistan tour due to a hamstring injury. It provides a great opportunity for Pooran to display his captaincy skills.

Windies Cricket @windiescricket Chase, Cottrell and Mayers unavailable for T20I Series in Pakistan after COVID-19 positive tests | Read More: bit.ly/31Q96cf Chase, Cottrell and Mayers unavailable for T20I Series in Pakistan after COVID-19 positive tests | Read More: bit.ly/31Q96cf

Both teams will be keen to start the series on a winning note.

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details

Match: Pakistan vs West Indies, 1st T20I, Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series.

Date and Time: December 13th 2021, Monday; 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi.

Pakistan vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the National Stadium is a balanced track. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat, and the batters can play their strokes freely. The surface is expected to get slower as the game progresses, assisting spinners.

Pakistan vs West Indies Weather Forecast

Clear skies should greet both sides on Monday. The temperature in Karachi on matchday is expected to range between 12 and 27 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs West Indies Probable XIs

Pakistan

Babar Azam will continue to lead the side. The likes of him, Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman form a formidable batting unit. Meanwhile, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Shadab Khan form a lethal bowling attack. Pakistan will start the series as the favourites.

Probable XI

Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Qadir.

West Indies

With Pollard ruled out, Nicholas Pooran will be leading the tourists. The batting order comprises Shai Hope, Rovman Powell and Pooran. Akeal Hosein impressed in the T20 World Cup 2021, and will be eager to keep performing in the same vein.

Probable XI

Brandon King, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sheldon Cottrell, Dominic Drakes, Akeal Hosein, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh, Odean Smith.

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Prediction

Both sides have got good balance in their ranks. They should come out all guns blazing, which means a cracker of a contest is expected in the opening game of the T20I series.

Pakistan look strong on paper, and the home conditions should favour them. Expect them to beat West Indies in the opening game of the T20I series on Monday in Karachi.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this game.

Pakistan vs West Indies live telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: Sony LIV.

Try the new Fantasy Team Builder!

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Babar Azam to score a fifty? Yes No 6 votes so far