Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Test series Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details in India

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Jan 16, 2025 23:12 IST
Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Test series will get underway on January 17 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. The two-match series will decide the bottom-placed team of the World Test Championship 2023-25 cycle.

West Indies currently hold the last position in the standings, having earned only 24.24% points from 11 matches. On the other side, Pakistan have earned 24.31% points from 12 games and are marginally ahead of the Caribbean outfit.

Pakistan will start as the favorites to win the upcoming series because of the home advantage. On that note, here's a look at the full schedule and telecast channel list for the two Tests:

PAK vs WI 2025 Test series schedule (with match timings in IST)

The first Test match will start on January 17 in Multan and the second Test will start on January 25 at the same venue. Big names like Babar Azam, Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan, Kemar Roach, Kraigg Brathwaite, and Alick Athaneze will play in this series. Here is the schedule:

1st Test - January 17-21, 10am IST - Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

2nd Test - January 25-29, 10am IST - Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan.

Pakistan vs West Indies 2025 Test series TV channel and live streaming details

FanCode owns the rights to live stream Pakistan's home matches to the fans in India. No Indian TV channel has bought the rights for this series. In Pakistan, the matches will be live on A Sports HD, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Myco and Tamasha, while in North America, fans can tune in on Willow TV to catch the action live.

T Sports owns the broadcasting rights of this series in Bangladesh. Here is the complete telecast channel list for Pakistan vs West Indies Tests:

India: FanCode.

Pakistan: A Sports HD, Ten Sports, Tapmad, Myco and Tamasha.

North America: Willow.

Bangladesh: T Sports.

Sub Saharan Africa: SuperSport.

MENA + Southeast Asia: Cricbuzz.

