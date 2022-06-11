Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd ODI: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, and Live Streaming Details

The third and final game of the ODI series between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on June 12 at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. Pakistan have already sealed the series and will be looking to clean-sweep it.

After a thriller of a contest in the first game of the series, West Indies needed a win in the second game to keep the series alive. But they were outplayed in the second ODI, suffering a heavy loss and losing the series.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat first. On the back of fifties from Imam-ul-Haq and Babar Azam, Pakistan scored 275 in their 50 overs. The batters then faltered in the chase as they couldn’t counter Pakistan’s spinners and were bundled out on 155, losing the game by 120 runs.

The Caribbean side need to put a much-improved performance in the third game to finish the series on a high. The hosts will be eager to repeat their performance and whitewash West Indies.

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Details:

Match: Pakistan vs West Indies, 3rd ODI, West Indies tour of Pakistan, 2022

Date and Time: June 12th 2022, Sunday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan

Pakistan vs West Indies Pitch Report

The pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium is slower in nature. The spinners will play a key role while bowling on this surface as the ball tends to grip off the surface. The batters will have to be patient while playing their strokes.

Pakistan vs West Indies Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. The temperature in Multan is expected to range between 32 and 42 degrees Celsius.

Pakistan vs West Indies Probable XIs

Pakistan

Fifties from Imam-ul-Haq (72) and Babar Azam (77) helped them post 275 on the board. Mohammad Nawaz bowled brilliantly and picked up four wickets as it helped them knock over West Indies on 155. Mohammad Wasim Jr. also chipped in with three wickets.

Probable XI

Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Haris, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi

West Indies

Akeal Hosein starred with the ball as he picked up three wickets to help his side restrict Pakistan to 275 in the second ODI. Shamarh Brooks top-scored with 42 but the other batters failed to contribute as they were bundled out on 155, losing the game by 120 runs.

Probable XI

Shai Hope (wk), Kyle Mayers, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (c), Brandon King, Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Anderson Phillip, Hayden Walsh

Pakistan vs West Indies Match Prediction

Pakistan have already taken an unassailable lead in the series and will look for a clean sweep. The Caribbean side need to be at their absolute best to finish the series on a high. Expect another cracking contest on Sunday.

Pakistan have a good balance to their side and expect them to whitewash the series by beating West Indies in the third ODI.

Prediction: Pakistan to win this encounter.

Pakistan vs West Indies telecast details and channel list

TV: Sony Sports Network

Live Streaming: Sone LIV App

