PAK vs WI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s 1st ODI match – June 8th, 2022

Pakistan are set to host West Indies for a three-match ODI series, starting June 8. The Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan is the venue for the first ODI of the series.

Both Pakistan and West Indies come into this series having won their previous ODI series respectively. Hosts Pakistan beat Australia 2-1 at home. West Indies, on the other hand, thrashed the Netherlands 3-0 to complete a whitewash.

Babar Azam continues to lead Pakistan in all formats, while this will be Nicholas Pooran’s second assignment as ODI skipper of the West Indies side. Both sides will look to carry the momentum into this series as they look to take an early lead.

On that note, let’s take a look at the three players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team ahead of the first ODI between Pakistan and West Indies.

#3 Imam Ul-Haq

Imam ul Haq in action in Pakistan Nets Session

Pakistan’s left-handed opener Imam-ul-Haq rediscovered his form in the series against Australia at home. His ability to give the side a solid start and play a big knock will be something the hosts will look forward to once again.

Imam-ul-Haq was one of the main reasons they defeated a star-studded Australian team. He was consistent throughout all three games. The southpaw was their leading run-scorer, pilling up 298 runs from three innings at an impressive average of 149 and a healthy strike rate of 101.70.

Imam slammed a couple of hundreds and a fifty, with the highest score of 106. His contribution with the bat will be important for Pakistan in this series as well.

Shamarh Brooks will look to continue his form against Pakistan (Credit: Getty Images)

Batting in the top order, Shamarh Brooks had a successful outing for the West Indies against the Netherlands. Brooks played a vital role in their 3-0 series win and was one of their key contributors with the bat. He scored the most runs in the series for the visitors, accumulating 167 runs from three innings.

Brooks had a pretty solid average of 83.50, striking at 83.91, including a century and a fifty. He had a personal best score of 101 not out.

Pooran and his men will bank on him to deliver with the bat once again as they get ready to take on Pakistan.

#1 Shaheen Afridi

Shaheen Afridi will look to work his magic against West Indies (Credit: Getty Images)

Pakistan’s premium pacer and spearhead of the fast-bowling unit was once again sensational with the ball against Australia. He played only two out of three games. However, he made his presence felt and was pivotal in their series win.

The tall left-arm pacer grabbed six wickets from two games at an average of 17.16 and a brilliant economy rate of 5.72. Shaheen had personal best figures of 4/63.

He has risen through the ranks and is a threat to any batting unit in world cricket. His ability to bowl with the new ball and at the death makes him a lethal weapon for the hosts. The visitors will face a stiff challenge against Shaheen.

He is expected to lead the pace attack and rattle the opposition batters once again in this series.

