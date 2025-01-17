Pakistan vs West Indies head-to-head stats and records you need to know before PAK vs WI 2025 Test series

Pakistan vs West Indies Test series will commence on January 17 at the Multan Cricket Stadium. It is a dead rubber series because neither of the two teams can qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final.

Both sides will play for pride. They will aim to avoid losing because the loser of this series will have to settle for the last position in the WTC standings. Since Pakistan have the home advantage, they will start as favorites to beat the West Indies side.

Ahead of the two-match Test series between Pakistan and West Indies, here's a look at the head-to-head record between them in Tests.

Pakistan vs West Indies head-to-head record in Tests

Pakistan have a slender 21-18 lead in the head-to-head record against West Indies in Test cricket. The two teams have battled 54 times in the Test arena, with 15 matches ending in a stalemate.

Notably, Pakistan and West Indies have not played Test cricket against each other since August 2021. The previous series between the two sides ended in a 1-1 draw in West Indies.

Matches played: 54

Won by Pakistan: 21

Won by West Indies: 18

Drawn: 15.

Pakistan vs West Indies Test head-to-head record in PAK

Pakistan lead by 8-4 in the head-to-head record in home Tests against West Indies. 20 Tests between the two teams have happened in Pakistan, with eight of them producing no winner.

Interestingly, this will be the first time in almost two decades the West Indies team plays a Test match on Pakistan's soil. The last one happened in 2006.

Matches played: 20

Won by Pakistan: 8

Won by West Indies: 4

Drawn: 8.

Last 5 Pakistan vs West Indies Test matches

Pakistan have won three of the last five Tests against the West Indies. Talking about the previous game between the two teams, Fawad Alam's unbeaten ton in the first innings powered the Pakistan team to a 109-run win in Jamaica.

On that note, here's a quick look at the summary of the last five Pakistan vs West Indies Tests:

PAK (302/9 dec and 176/6 dec) def. WI (150 & 219) by 109 runs, Aug 20-24, 2021. WI (253 & 168/9) def. PAK (217 & 203) by 1 wicket, Aug 12-15, 2021. PAK (376 & 174/8 dec) def. WI (247 & 202) by 101 runs, May 10-14, 2017. WI (312 & 268) def. PAK (393 & 81) by 106 runs, Apr 30-May 4, 2017. PAK (407 & 36/3) def. WI (286 & 152) by 7 wickets, Apr 21-25, 2017.

