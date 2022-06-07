PAK vs WI prediction: Who will win today’s 1st ODI match? 

The first one-day international between Pakistan and West Indies will be played on June 8, Wednesday. The Multan Cricket Stadium in Multan will host this clash.

Pakistan recently won their previous ODI series against Australia at home. They lost the first game by 88 runs. However, Pakistan made a strong comeback to win the next two games by six and nine wickets, respectively and complete a 2-1 series win.

Imam-ul-Haq was their leading run-scorer with 298 runs from three innings. The left-hander slammed two hundreds as well. Skipper Babar Azam also had a good series, scoring 276 runs including a couple of hundreds. Shaheen Afridi led with the ball, grabbing six wickets from two games while Haris Rauf and Muhammad Wasim picked up five wickets each from three matches.

Meanwhile, West Indies completed a 3-0 whitewash against the Netherlands in their most recent series. They won the first game by seven wickets. Further, they won the next two games by five wickets and 20 runs, respectively.

Shamarh Brooks (167), Shai Hope (161) and Brandon King (159) were all amongst runs for the West Indies. Akeal Hosein had a brilliant series with the ball as he accounted for eight wickets from three games, including a four-wicket haul.

Both sides come into this series with momentum and this will be an interesting battle. Fans can expect a cracking contest throughout the series.

Will West Indies (WI) beat Pakistan (PAK)?

Hosts Pakistan were successful at home against Australia. After losing their first game, they made a strong comeback to win the series. They will be keen to continue their good run at home.

The side put up a complete performance as their top order was consistent throughout the series with the bat. The likes of Imam, Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman showed good form. Haris Rauf, Muhammad Wasim and Shaheen Afridi fired in unison as a pace trio.

West Indies did well after their series defeat against India. Beating the Netherlands 3-0 would certainly boost their spirits as they performed well as a unit. West Indies will also look to keep up their good run.

Hosts Pakistan have done well at home in the recent past. They performed clinically with both bat and ball. West Indies will face a stern challenge against their opponents playing away from home. Pakistan could be considered favourites to dominate in this battle.

Prediction: Pakistan (PAK) to win this encounter

