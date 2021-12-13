Pakistan vs West Indies T20I Series 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings, telecast and live streaming details

Pakistan and West Indies will lock horns in the three-match T20I series at the National Stadium in Karachi starting on December 13, Monday.

After the cancelation of the recent tour by major nations, Pakistan will breathe a sigh of relief with West Indies touring their nation for a white-ball series. The tour will consist of a three-match T20I series and a three-match ODI series.

However, things are not going as per plan as the touring party witnessed a total of four COVID-19 positive cases ahead of the start of the T20I series. WI players Shai Hope, Roston Chase, Kyle Mayers and a support staff member tested positive for the virus and had to be ruled out of the tour.

PCB is still confident of taking the series ahead as per schedule. Pakistan have history on their side as their head-to-head record against West Indies gives the Men in Green the upper hand.

Head-to-head record: Pakistan vs West Indies in T20Is

West Indies and Pakistan have played a total of 18 T20Is thus far. West Indies have won just three encounters while Pakistan have registered 12 wins. Three contests have ended without a result. The two sides last met in July 2021 in a four-match T20I series in West Indies.

Pakistan vs West Indies T20I Series 2021: Match schedule & timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: December 13

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi, 6:30 PM

2nd T20I: December 14

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi, 6:30 PM

3rd T20I: December 16

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi, 6:30 PM

Pakistan vs West Indies T20I Series 2021 Telecast & live streaming details

Fans can catch live action on the Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv app in India.

Here's a list of streaming and telecast details for Pakistan vs West Indies T20I series:

India: Sony Sports Network and Sony Liv

Pakistan: PTV Sports

ROW: ICC.tv

Pakistan vs West Indies T20I Series 2021 Squads

Pakistan

Babar Azam (c) Shadab Khan, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan (wk) Shahnawaz Dahani, Usman Qadir

West Indies

Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (wk), Darren Bravo, Dominic Drakes, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

Edited by Diptanil Roy