Pakistan vs Zimbabwe 2020: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ODI Records

International cricket will resume in Pakistan after the COVID-19 break with the home team getting ready to host Zimbabwe. The Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host the entire tour, featuring three T20Is and three ODIs.

The ODI series will kick off the proceedings in Rawalpindi. This is the first time Rawalpindi will host an ODI in 14 years. India and Pakistan contested the last completed ODI game at this venue, where an outstanding inning from Yuvraj Singh powered the visitors to a 7-wicket victory.

The stadium was one of the two grounds used for the recently-concluded National T20 Cup 2020 in Pakistan. The batsmen dominated the bowlers at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in that tourney.

Shifting our focus back to the ODI matches played at the venue, here are some vital stats that you need to know from the previous games played in Rawalpindi.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium ODI Records

Pakistan and England played an ODI match in Rawalpindi back in 2005

As mentioned ahead, the last completed ODI match at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium featured India and Pakistan. The West Indian team was set to battle the home side here in 2006-07, but the game got abandoned.

Pakistan regularly played at this venue between 1992 and 2006. This ground also hosted some matches of the ICC Cricket World Cup in 1996.

Stadium Name: Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

Advertisement

City: Rawapindi

ODI Matches Played: 23

Matches Won By Team Batting First: 10

Matches Won By Team Bowling First: 11

Matches Abandoned: 2

Highest Individual Score: 188* - Gary Kirsten vs UAE, 1996

Best Bowling Figures: 5/20 - Saqlain Mushtaq vs England, 2000

Highest Team Score: 329/6 - Pakistan vs India, 2004

Lowest Team Score: 104 - Zimbabwe vs Sri Lanka, 2004

Average First Innings Score: 234 runs