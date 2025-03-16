  • home icon
  Pakistani all-rounder fined PKR 1.4 million by PCB for writing Imran Khan's prison identification number on hat: Reports 

Pakistani all-rounder fined PKR 1.4 million by PCB for writing Imran Khan's prison identification number on hat: Reports 

By Aditya Suketu Desai
Modified Mar 16, 2025 14:04 IST
Pakistan v England - 1st Test Match: Day Five - Source: Getty
Aamir Jamal was reportedly fined by PCB for a political message. (Pic: Getty Images).

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) slapped a heavy fine on all-rounder Aamir Jamal for having a political slogan on his hat during the side's three-match home Test series against England last year. Jamal was fined around PKR 1.4 million (approximately ₹4,35,820) by the board for writing the number '804' on his hat.

804 is reportedly the prison identification number of former Pakistan captain and Prime Minister Imran Khan. The 72-year-old was sentenced to 14 years of imprisonment and has been behind bars at the Adiala Jail in Rawalpindi since August 2023.

According to Samaa TV journalist Qadir Khawaja, the board penalized Jamal for the political reference. The PCB also fined other players for disciplinary issues, with the total fine amounting to PKR 3.3 million.

Salman Ali Agha, Saim Ayub, and Abdullah Shafique were fined PKR 5,00,000 for not returning to the team hotel on time during the team's tour of Australia last year in November.

also-read-trending Trending

Similarly, a fine of $200 was imposed on Sufyan Muqeem, Usman Khan and Abbas Afridi during the South Africa tour. However, the amount was returned to the players following the Men in Green's 3-0 ODI series whitewash of the hosts.

Jamal's most recent appearance in an international came during the side's two-match Test series against South Africa that concluded earlier this year. The Proteas clinched a 2-0 series win in the rubber. Jamal picked up two wickets across three innings and scored 95 runs from four innings.

Aamir Jamal posted cryptic Instagram story after he was not picked in Pakistan's 2025 Champions Trophy squad

Aamir Jamal was overlooked by the Pakistani selectors for the recently concluded 2025 Champions Trophy. He expressed his disappointment over the decision by posting a cryptic message on his Instagram story.

He wrote:"

"If betraying had a face."
The hosts and defending champions Pakistan had a disastrous Champions Trophy campaign. The Muhammad Rizwan-led side suffered back-to-back losses to New Zealand and India, while their last group match against Bangladesh was washed out.

They suffered an embarrassing group-stage exit, finishing at the bottom of Group A. India clinched the coveted trophy with a four-wicket win against New Zealand in the final.

Edited by S Chowdhury
