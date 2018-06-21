Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Pakistani cricketer tested positive for banned substance

The identity of the said player has not been revealed by the PCB under ICC regulations, although there are reports about the unsaid matter.

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News 21 Jun 2018, 12:23 IST
671

New Zealand v Pakistan - 2nd T20
New Zealand v Pakistan - 2nd T20

In what has been a week of on-field cricket controversies with the whole Sri Lankan ball-tampering saga and the aftermath unfolding, there is now an off-field matter of concern. An eminent Pakistani cricketer has allegedly tested positive for a prohibited substance. While international cricket protocols prevent the explicit naming of the said cricketer until the absolute confirmation of the test reports, Pakistan Cricket Board's Twitter account revealed the heart of the matter, without breaching the confidentiality norms.

As per reports sourced by Cricbuzz, the alleged player is stylish opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad. The 26-year-old was tested positive during the Pakistan Cup, the country's domestic five-team one-day tournament, held from April 19 to May 1, where he represented Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, incidentally the eventual winners. Shehzad, who has been out of favour with the team selectors, scored 372 runs in the tournament at 74.40, with three centuries and a half-century.

Having been made to sit out for the home series against West Indies despite being in the squad, Shehzad was called up to the British Isles to open alongside Fakhar Zaman in the two T20Is against Scotland, given the unavailability of Babar Azam, who sustained a fractured wrist.

Shehzad has been horribly out of form in international cricket, he has not been able to feature in a test match since April 2017, after a dismal Champions Trophy campaign where he was dropped after just one match and benched the entirety of the tournament, he had poor returns in the one-dayers against Sri Lanka in the UAE, his eventual return to international cricket in Edinburgh yielded poor results too as he could tally just 38 runs in the two matches.

According to what the discovered substance is, the concerned cricketer can potentially face a two-year ban. Raza Hasan was slapped with a ban of that duration when he was tested positive for cocaine in 2015. Of late, Pakistani tweakers Yasir Shah and Abdur Rehman have been found guilty of similar offences, though they have gotten away with three-month bans.

In the past, international regulars as Shoaib Akhtar and Shane Warne, and more recently Mohammad Shahzad have been tested positive too, and the pretence of consuming dietary pills has been a common justification.

Pakistan Cricket Shoaib Akhtar Ahmed Shehzad
10 cricketers who have been banned for drug use
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who had trouble with dope tests
RELATED STORY
5 Talented Pakistani Bowlers Whose Careers Were Cut Short...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who came back strongly after being banned
RELATED STORY
5 most heated moments between Indian and Pakistani...
RELATED STORY
5 Pakistani Cricketers who work in India
RELATED STORY
10 promising Pakistani cricketers who failed to live up...
RELATED STORY
Controversial Cricketers XI: Forming a team out of the...
RELATED STORY
5 players who revived their careers after major setbacks
RELATED STORY
5 most embarrassing defeats for Pakistan in ODIs
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
4th ODI | Today, 01:00 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
SSX 552/10
DUR 2/1 (2.1 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Lunch: Durham trail Sussex by 550 runs with 9 wickets remaining
SSX VS DUR live score
GLA 283/10
DBY 28/0 (8.0 ov)
LIVE
Day 2 | Lunch: Derbyshire trail Glamorgan by 255 runs with 10 wickets remaining
GLA VS DBY live score
KNT 197/10 & 100/2 (31.0 ov)
WAR 125/10
LIVE
Day 2 | Lunch: Kent lead Warwickshire by 172 runs with 8 wickets remaining
KNT VS WAR live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us