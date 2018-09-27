Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: A flop show from Pakistan openers

Bimarsh Adhikari
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Feature
85   //    27 Sep 2018, 11:19 IST

New Zealand v Pakistan - 2nd T20
Fakhar Zaman

Chosen as one of the favorites to lift the Asia Cup by many, Pakistan didn't live up to the expectations of their fans and cricket analysts. Millions of hopes were shattered after Bangladesh recorded their fourth successive win against Pakistan, knocking Pakistan out of the tournament.

There were a lot of reasons why Pakistan were not able to perform properly, among which the openers also have a big part. The continuous failure from the openers to provide a solid start to the team badly hurt Pakistan in the series.

Just before the Asia Cup tournament, Pakistan fought against a weakened Zimbabwe side, where several records were created and broken. The openers gave fabulous start to Pakistan in most of the matches.

In the five ODI matches, the Pakistani openers, Fakhar Zaman and Imam Ul Haq opened with a partnership of over 100 in four out of the five matches including a three-hundred run stand in the fourth match of the series.

Zaman also got a brilliant double-century against Zimbabwe, being the first Pakistani batsman to do so. He also became the fastest player to 1000 runs in terms of innings, breaking Viv Richards' record.

Even Imam-Ul-Haq too was among the runs for Pakistan in that series and Pakistan humiliated Zimbabwe by whitewashing them.

However, before that series, Pakistan played against New Zealand in the latter's backyard in a 5-match ODI series where Pakistan were whitewashed 5-0 by New Zealand. The openers weren't good enough in that series too.

Now, in the Asia Cup, the openers fell cheaply against every opposition. Their highest opening stand was 41 runs, the second highest was just 24 runs. They couldn't even cross double figures in three ODI matches.

Conceding too many dot balls early in the innings built immense pressure on the openers. As a result, they tried to implement the attacking way, which didn't turn out good for them at all. Due to their failures, the Pakistan middle-order couldn't put runs on the board. It was Shoaib Malik who carried on. It is quite evident that Pakistan are more dependent on their top-order, and if their top-order fails, they find it difficult to put runs on the board against good bowling attacks.

Here are the opening stands between the Pakistani openers, Zaman and Imam-Ul-Haq in the Zimbabwe series and Asia Cup tournament:

vs Zimbabwe: 113, 119, 0, 304 & 168.

Asia Cup 2018: 41, 2, 0, 24 & 2.

Same openers but result isn't the same!

Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Zimbabwe Cricket Fakhar Zaman Leisure Reading
Bimarsh Adhikari
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan Probable playing 11 against...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Why India will crush Pakistan again
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 reasons why India beat Pakistan
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Fakhar Zaman needs to step up for Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India vs Pakistan: 3 reasons why Pakistan...
RELATED STORY
Exciting openers to watch out for in the Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
A history of the best encounters between arch-rivals...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Bangladesh qualify for the finals with a...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Expect no fireworks from Pakistan against...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 3 bowling performances by Indian...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep
BAN 261/10 (49.3 ov)
SL 124/10 (35.2 ov)
Bangladesh win by 137 runs
BAN VS SL live score
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep
HK 116/10 (37.1 ov)
PAK 120/2 (23.4 ov)
Pakistan win by 8 wickets
HK VS PAK live score
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep
AFG 249/10 (50.0 ov)
SL 158/10 (41.2 ov)
Afghanistan win by 91 runs
AFG VS SL live score
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep
IND 285/7 (50.0 ov)
HK 259/8 (50.0 ov)
India win by 26 runs
IND VS HK live score
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep
PAK 162/10 (43.1 ov)
IND 164/2 (29.0 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
PAK VS IND live score
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep
AFG 255/7 (50.0 ov)
BAN 119/10 (42.1 ov)
Afghanistan win by 136 runs
AFG VS BAN live score
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep
BAN 173/10 (49.1 ov)
IND 174/3 (36.2 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
BAN VS IND live score
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep
AFG 257/6 (50.0 ov)
PAK 258/7 (49.3 ov)
Pakistan win by 3 wickets
AFG VS PAK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Asia Cup 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us