Ranji Trophy: Parvez Rasool aims for India comeback after 8-wicket haul against Services

Mohsin Kamal FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST Exclusive 75 // 29 Nov 2018, 21:00 IST

Parvez Rasool

J & K skipper Parvez Rasool has sent a strong message to the national selectors with his remarkable 8-wicket-haul and unbeaten 50 on Thursday against Services. The all-rounder last played for India in July 2017, in a T20I against England.

Being the state's only international cricketer, Rasool has on and off helped his team produce good results almost single-handedly. However, having just played one ODI and one T20I for India, he hasn't been rewarded sufficiently for his consistent performances in the domestic arena.

After winning the Lala Amarnath award for best all-rounder in Ranji Trophy earlier this year, the off-spinner who bats in the middle-order for J & K started Ranji Trophy 2018-19 on a strong note. He produced a gutsy knock of 110* runs against Rajasthan in the first match.

He continued to excel with a five-wicket haul versus Tripura, ensuring J & K's first win of the season. Adding to his tally, Rasool today ran through the Services batting line-up, taking as many as eight wickets. He finished with figures of 33.4-8-85-8 and later also scored a 50.

However, Rasool's all-round performance might go in vain as J & K are trailing by 42 runs in the second innings with just four wickets in hand.

For Rasool, the bigger achievement would be getting J & K out of trouble than making the selectors take note of his exploits.

"We are still some runs away but unfortunately have just four wickets left. I would try to play as long as I can alongside remaining batsmen. For me, the real job is to get my team out of the danger zone," Rasool told Sportskeeda in an exclusive chat.

The 29-year-old recently completed 200 first-class wickets, and is just 90 runs away from scoring 4000 runs. Despite these brilliant numbers, Rasool hasn't got many opportunities to play at the highest level - but that doesn't bother him.

"I believe in the fact that one should do what's in his hands, and I as a player should perform and grab the opportunities whenever they arrive," he said.

With the IPL auctions scheduled for December, Rasool, who went unsold last season, might find a buyer this time around. Pertinently, he thinks IPL remains the dream place for every cricketer.

"IPL surely is an event where every cricketer wants to appear but again it's not in your hands. Right now, I'm not looking at it but focusing to do well for my team," he added.

While commenting on the possibility of making an India return, he said, "I'll try to perform consistently and hopefully will get a comeback call-up."