Parvez Rasool named captain, Irfan Pathan to play as player cum mentor as JKCA announces squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy

Mohsin Kamal // 17 Sep 2018, 22:21 IST

Parvez Rasool and Irfan Pathan during a practice session at SK Stadium, Srinagar/ PIC- KSW

Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) announced a 20-man squad for upcoming 50-over Vijay Hazre Trophy on Monday, with Parvez Rasool named as the captain and Irfan Pathan as a player cum mentor.

Parvez is the only cricketer from the state to have played international cricket and the Indian Premier League (IPL). He has been leading the side for many years and it's under his captaincy when J&K reached quarter-final of Ranji Trophy and defeated Mumbai in Mumbai few seasons ago. While Pathan was inserted to the side earlier this year.

Pathan, once India's prime all-rounder captained his native state, Baroda during last year's Ranji Trophy, though was dropped from the squad, owing to some 'internal-problem' with the Baroda Cricket Association.

He was later approached by JKCA for player cum mentor's job, which he commenced by arriving in Kashmir a few months ago. Pathan's arrival saw Jammu and Kashmir cricket witnessing various new initiatives in the likes of talent hunt camps, early selection trials etc

However, JKCA was hit by several controversies just days before the announcement of Vijay Hazare squad as all four members of the senior selection committee resigned from their post.

Two of them mentioned Pathan's 'interference' as the reason of their resignation while the later two are yet to reveal the cause.

Meanwhile, the association on Monday sent a 20-man squad to Chennai as J&K shall begin their campaign of Vijay Hazare Trophy on 20th September against Bengal.

The squad is as under: Parvez Rasool (C), Irfan Pathan, Ahmad Omar Banday, Shubham Singh Pundir, Shubham Khajuria, Paras Sharma, Ian Dev Singh, Asif Khan, Fazil Rashid (WK), Waseem Raza, Amir Aziz, Mohammad Mudhasir, Ram Dayal, Umar Nazir, Rohit Sharma, Pranav Gupta, Manik Gupta, Manzoor Dar, Rasik Salam, Auqib Nabi.